Domino's® Participates in 20th Annual Thanks and Giving® Campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Customer donations continue to make campaign a success after nearly two decades

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is participating for 20th year in a row in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Starting today through Jan. 8, 2024, customers of Domino's corporate and franchise stores can donate to support St. Jude's mission of accelerating research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases around the world.

From Oct. 23, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2024, Domino's customers can donate to St. Jude while ordering in-store, online, over the phone and through the Domino’s app, by adding a donation or rounding up their total change. (PRNewswire)

Since 2004, Domino's customers have graciously donated to St. Jude while ordering their favorite pizza. This giving season, Domino's customers will again be asked to support St. Jude while ordering in-store, online, over the phone and through the Domino's app, by adding a donation or rounding up their total change.

"I am proud of how the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has evolved at Domino's," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "It's a testimony to the passion instilled in Dominoids at corporate- and franchise-owned stores across the country. And this passion extends to our customers, whose generosity has made two decades of fundraising possible."

Domino's conducted its first Thanks and Giving campaign in 2004 after naming St. Jude its national philanthropic partner. In 2022, Domino's raised $13 million bringing the total raised for the kids of St. Jude to more than $110 million since the partnership began.

Money raised from the Thanks and Giving campaign goes toward Domino's 10-year, $100 million commitment made to St. Jude in 2020 – their largest corporate commitment to date. This commitment funded The Domino's Village – the newest patient housing facility on St. Jude's campus. Complete with an outdoor playground, community kitchen, onsite clinic and more, The Domino's Village features 140 fully furnished apartments for St. Jude patients and their families.

While nearly two decades of Thanks and Giving campaigns have resulted in milestones for this partnership, Domino's corporate team members and franchisees, along with their employees, continue to support St. Jude outside the campaign season, oftentimes by hosting their own fundraisers or participating in local St. Jude Walk/Run events.

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign was created by Marlo, Terre and Tony Thomas – the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Founder Danny Thomas – to ensure treatments and cures for life-threatening pediatric diseases continue to advance, and that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, food, travel, or housing so they can focus on helping their child live. Since it's opening in 1962, St. Jude has helped raise the overall survival rate of childhood cancer from 20% to 80% and will continue to work hard until no child dies from cancer.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

