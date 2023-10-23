SKIMS ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF SKIMS MENS WITH ALL STAR CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEYMAR JR., NICK BOSA AND SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

SKIMS ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF SKIMS MENS WITH ALL STAR CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEYMAR JR., NICK BOSA AND SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKIMS reinvented underwear for Women, and now the brand will do the same for Men. SKIMS officially announced today the launch of SKIMS Mens with a fresh and groundbreaking All Star campaign featuring football icon, Neymar Jr; 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa; and NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Photographed by long-time collaborator of the brand, Donna Trope, each iconic, superstar athlete represents excellence through their unique backgrounds, personal style and ability to connect with audiences beyond the world of sports.

SKIMS logo (PRNewswire)

From technically constructed briefs and ultra-soft boxers to the most comfortable tanks and tees ever, SKIMS Mens is finally bringing its innovative design approach on fabric, style and fit to the Men's category. Rooted in comfort, fit and superior movement, SKIMS Mens provides the first layers to make every man feel like he can take on any challenge with confidence and ease.

"The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS' commitment to providing solutions for everybody. To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL's top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women. I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products," says Kim Kardashian, Founder and Creative Director of SKIMS.

"SKIMS' decision to expand into this new category was reinforced by a growing number of men who have already embraced the brand's existing product offerings, with men accounting for over 10% of SKIMS' existing customer base. Entering the $111B US men's apparel market ( source ) unlocks an incredible opportunity for the business as we work to continue to reach new demographics and disrupt new categories for the next-generation of consumers," says Jens Grede, CEO & Co-Founder of SKIMS.

For the brand's debut release, SKIMS Mens will introduce three collections: Cotton, Stretch, and Sport

Cotton is a collection of essentials built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear.

Stretch is a collection of foundations that will never lose shape: this lightweight, ultra-soft collection is constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric for the perfect fit, every time.

Sport is designed to specifically aid performance; this collection of lightly compressive base layers is engineered to sit seamlessly under workout clothes for maximum comfort and support.

Available to shop exclusively on SKIMS.com starting October 26th at 9AM PST, SKIMS Mens arrives in sizes XS-5X with price ranging from $16-$54 for single pieces and $42-$98 for packs. Find high-res imagery here and flat lay imagery here for usage.

ABOUT SKIMS:

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is the solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand's goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry. SKIMS sells directly through its website (SKIMS.com), as well as through select partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, KaDeWe, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.

US Press:

Serene Mansour

SKIMS@derris.com

Campaign & Talent Press:

Julia Baldwin

jbaldwin@fullpic.com

UK & EU Press:

Laura Gale

Laura@goodcultureinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SKIMS