Trucept Announces The Formation of Six New Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in business solutions, Trucept Inc., (OTC Pink: TREP) is proud to announce six new wholly owned subsidiaries, further expanding its portfolio and deepening its commitment to provide comprehensive business solutions. These new entities are based out of San Diego, CA, and each will focus on specific niches, ensuring targeted and expert solutions for clients.

Trucept, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

The six new business units include:

Afinida Marketing: Catering to the dynamic needs of modern businesses, Afinida Marketing will provide cutting-edge full-service marketing solutions and strategies to enhance brand visibility and drive growth.

Afinida Risk Management: With an emphasis on mitigating business risks, this subsidiary will offer comprehensive risk management solutions, helping clients navigate the ever-evolving business landscape with confidence.

Afinida Payroll: Ensuring smooth and efficient payroll processes, Afinida Payroll will offer both standardized and customizable payroll solutions tailored to the specific needs of each business.

Afinida Accounting: This subsidiary will focus on providing top-tier accounting services, from bookkeeping to financial analysis, assisting businesses in maintaining accurate records and making informed financial decisions.

Afinida Insurance: Addressing the diverse insurance needs of businesses, Afinida Insurance will offer a range of products and services, from general liability to specialized coverage options.

Afinida HR Services: Recognizing the importance of effective human resources management, this unit will offer HR solutions that help businesses recruit, train, and retain the best talent, while also ensuring compliance with labor laws and regulations.

"By introducing these new subsidiaries, we are not only broadening our spectrum of services but also underscoring our commitment to excellence and specialization," said Norman Tipton, CEO of Trucept Inc. "With the Afinida range of services, businesses can now have a one-stop solution, addressing all their operational needs under one umbrella, or they can choose one or more specific solutions based on their specific needs. Each of the business units are led by industry veterans with deep experience in each core function, further adding value to our customer relationships."

About Trucept Inc.:

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trucept Inc.