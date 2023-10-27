Dream Pairs Sets Foot in the Bronx: Grand Opening of New Fashion Footwear Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pairs, the renowned fashion footwear brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar retail store located at Bay Plaza Shopping Center, 352 Baychester Ave, Bronx, New York. The store is set to open its doors to the public on Friday, October 27th, 2023, offering an array of affordable footwear options for men, women, kids, outdoor enthusiasts, and sports aficionados.

Dream Pairs, true to its commitment to make great shoes for any occasion accessible to everyone, has been providing attractive designs paired with ultimate comfort since its inception. The brand adheres to the concept "Great Shoes. Great Prices.", believing that every customer, regardless of age, size or occupation, can find a perfect pair to match their lifestyle, activity or occasion at Dream Pairs.

Jimmy Lau, VP of Brand Marketing at Dream Pairs, shared his enthusiasm, stating, " "The launch of our inaugural Dream Pairs store marks a significant milestone in our journey. We've earned the trust of Amazon shoppers as the No.1 fashion footwear brand. Now, we're taking it a step further. Our store is poised to be the go-to destination for men, women, kids, outdoor adventurers, and sports enthusiasts. Whether you're shopping for yourself, your family or friends, our store will be your ultimate one-stop shop, where style, comfort, and great prices come together."

With over 15 million happy customers and more than 30 million pairs sold, the Dream Pairs family of footwear lines has consistently ranked as the #1 seller in categories such as heel sandals, flats, pumps, over-the-knee boots, flat sandals, wedge sandals, oxfords, hiking shoes and more on Amazon for years. The brand's versatile selection of styles range from classic to trendy, from causal to formal, allows customers to look great at every occasion.

As part of Dream Pairs' strategic offline expansion, the company aims to open 20 stores in the US alone by the end of 2024. Alongside brick-and-mortar locations, Dream Pairs maintains a robust online presence through channels such as Amazon, their official website, Walmart, Shein, Nordstrom Rack and more. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to making quality fashion accessible to everyone.

Dream Pairs, under the banner of Miracle Miles Footwear Group Inc., has attracted significant attention and investment. In June 2022, Miracle Miles Group Inc. successfully closed a $100 million Series A funding round, led by prominent investors IDG Capital and Sequoia Capital China. This funding has accelerated Dream Pairs' retail and wholesale distribution expansion efforts and demonstrates investor confidence in the company's potential.

Exclusive Opening Offers:

Oct. 27th to Oct. 29th : Up to 40% off regular price items and take an extra 50% off clearance items

Oct. 30th to Nov. 18th : Gift with purchase: win coupons, free shoes or a gift set worth up to $200

For more information about Dream Pairs and the grand opening of the Bay Plaza store, please visit www.dreampairshoes.com.

About Dream Pairs:

Founded in 2009, Dream Pairs is committed to creating women's dream shoes. Apart from attractive designs, Dream Pairs' shoes are made to provide ultimate comfort because the brand cares about how customers look and feel when stepping out in their shoes. Dream Pairs adheres to the brand concept "Great Shoes. Great Prices." and believes that great footwear is an essential part of life. From heels to flats, chunks, ballerinas, loafers, sandals, and beyond, their versatile styles range from classic to trendy, casual to formal, allowing customers to look great at every occasion. With over 15 million happy customers and more than 30 million pairs sold, the Dream Pairs family of footwear lines and signature styles has consistently ranked as the #1 seller in categories such as heel sandals, flats, pumps, over-the-knee boots, flat sandals, wedge sandals, oxfords, hiking shoes and more on Amazon for years.

About Miracle Miles Group Inc,:

Miracle Miles Footwear is the parent company of the Dream Pairs family of footwear lines for Women, Men, Kids, Outdoor and Sports footwear; overseeing the development and growth of Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, Nortiv8 and Allswifit. Miracle Miles Footwear started with the ambition to make great shoes for any occasion accessible to everyone. This commitment is the foundation of their vision to become the world's leading footwear company. Miracle Miles Footwear is Headquartered in Changsha, China, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Shenzhen, Changsha and Fujian.

For more information, please contact:

pr@dreampairshoes.com

