Absen Autumn Event 2023 Held Successfully with High-level Partners Worldwide Gathering

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2023 -- The Absen and AbsenLive Autumn Event, with its theme of Live & Love together, saw visitors in attendance from across the world. The AbsenLive brand were honoured to present an abundant schedule of fine hospitality with interesting new milestones to behold, for the guests who travelled from across the country as well as from international destinations.

Kicking off a loaded agenda attendees were taken on a fascinating tour around the Absen Dongjiang Intelligent Manufacturing Centre, which unveiled the exciting second phase of Absen's factory completion and the newly-opened experience centre.

The Intelligent Manufacturing Centre is the combined result of Absen vision and a total of investment of over 160 million dollars. With a floor area of 1.17 million square feet the centre produces up to 10.8 million square feet of displays annually.

Absen's Vice President of Global Business Development, Ruben Rengel opened the conference and introduced company Chairman, Hansen Ding, who delivered a rousing opening speech. Emma Lui, general manager of AbsenLive, followed with an overview of the current strategic vision.

In her presentation, Emma detailed the positive progressions the company the company has strived to make. Absen, with over 2000 employees can boast 18 domestic and overseas subsidiaries, operating across more than 140 countries worldwide, where it's been exporting its products for more than 22 years. Absen has secured its position as a mighty global manufacturer of display with a 1m sq.m. annual production capacity and many honours to its name. Most recently, in 2023, Absen was listed by World Brand Lab in China's 500 most valuable brands.

Absen reported steady growth in its operating data, with Q3 2023 showing a marked upturn sales revenues and net profit, demonstrating rapid growth and a strong rebound in international markets. As sales turnover increases, management efficiency continues to improve, with reductions in both operation cycles as well as the administrative expense rate.

Going forward amidst an increasingly complex international situation marked by a global slowdown, Emma highlighted Absen's vision to develop both the domestic and overseas markets at a controlled pace. The company's focus is firmly fixed on branding, channels, product and organization to bring about its three-year goal of 10 billion sales.

Delving further into branding, Absen CTO, Stone Shi, took to the platform to unfold AbsenLive for the assembled audience. AbsenLive is a dedicated category brand of Absen focused on high-end rental & staging market and virtual production/xR stage.

The value proposition of the brand is 'State-of-the-art LED for World-class Stage', whether that be for the live music market or public events or virtual and xR production. Absen Live's vision is to provide a one-stop LED Solutions service to its professional partners to activate focus on the needs of the high-end rental & staging market. To this end, AbsenLive seeks to develop more profitable and innovative products to this powerful and growing marketplace to ensure long-term high quality with an engineering culture and continual improvement based on customer requirements.

To present the product launch itself, industry product director, Christian Czimny, took to the stage. New to the product line up, advancing every customer offering, the Jupiter V2 series of ultra-light transparent displays and the revolutionary Jupiter Pro series, designed for the touring market. New for the corporate rental market, the Saturn series of ultra-light displays, as well as new additions to the Pixel Reality series.

Allowing a quick break for the new product news to sink in and generate discussion, the product launch was examined more deeply through a panel discussion, hosted by Czimny, in which global industry experts examined the way forward in LED display and shone light on the development of the markets as they see them. Huge thanks are extended to 4 Wall's Wayne Romanowski, Optic8's Dan Kretz, Doug Wack of Bluewater, Midwich's Stuart Holmes, Creative Technology's Niclas Ljung, as well as Nicolas Sauvigny of Novelty, who gave their time as panelists.

Absen's Autumn conference was rounded off with a magnificent cocktail dinner event for the invited guests. At the end of a very successful event, Absen is looking forward to a regular return to customer open days such as this going forward.

