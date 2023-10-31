Bishop-Wisecarver Releases Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability and Responsibility

PITTSBURG, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a trusted industrial automation company offering proven motion solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy, showcasing its continued dedication to sustainable practices and responsible business operations. The release of this policy is a testament to their commitment to partnerships to achieve their sustainability goals. Bishop-Wisecarver continues their commitment to championing diversity throughout their industry.

Bishop-Wisecarver Releases Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Demonstrating the Company's Commitment to Sustainability and Responsibility (PRNewswire)

In a world where environmental, social, and governance considerations have taken center stage, Bishop-Wisecarver is committed to ESG principles, recognizing that they are integral to the company's long-term success and responsibility as a global corporate citizen. The 2023 ESG Policy serves as a foundational pillar of the company's organization strategy and operations in key areas:

Environmental Stewardship: Bishop-Wisecarver acknowledges the critical importance of environmental sustainability in preserving the planet for future generations. The company's dedication to this principle is unwavering in:

Environmental impact reduction

Sustainable sourcing of raw materials and products

Setting emissions reduction targets and pursuing renewable energy solutions

Social Responsibility: Bishop-Wisecarver recognizes the importance of social responsibility and the well-being of its employees, communities, and all stakeholders. The policy outlines the company's efforts in:

Workplace inclusivity

Community engagement

Ethical business practices

Good Governance: Strong corporate governance is the cornerstone of Bishop-Wisecarver's commitment to accountability, transparency and ethics. The policy highlights significant accomplishments in:

Board oversight to ensure alignment with organizational values and long-term objectives

Adhering rigorously to all applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards

Maintaining open communication with stakeholders and report on performance, challenges, and progress of goals

"We believe that businesses have a vital role to play in addressing global challenges, and our ESG Policy demonstrates our commitment to making a positive impact," says Pamela Kan, President/Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver. "By prioritizing sustainability and responsibility in our operations, we aim to create long-term value for our stakeholders and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The policy also includes key performance indicators, metrics, and future goals as part of Bishop-Wisecarver's sustainability roadmap. By regularly monitoring and reporting on its ESG performance, Bishop-Wisecarver aims to improve its practices and foster trust among partners, customers, and the wider community.

To learn more about Bishop-Wisecarver's 2023 ESG Policy, its business and corporate involvement, please visit: www.bwc.com/corporate-involvement.

About Bishop-Wisecarver: Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

