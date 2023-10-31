LeapFrog® Magic Adventures™ Telescope Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® announced its Magic Adventures™ Telescope was included in TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list. TIME's annual list of the Best Inventions features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. The Magic Adventures Telescope is also topping hot holiday lists and receiving accolades from parenting organizations and industry experts.

"We're honored to be included on TIME's distinguished list of Best Inventions of 2023," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Our Magic Adventures Telescope lets kids explore the sky and learn about the world around them, making learning fun and helping to make it one of the most sought-after toys of 2023."

With the Magic Adventures™ Telescope, kids can discover things that are out of this world! Young astronomers can focus on the moon at night or nature during the day. They'll be amazed at what they can see with up to 110x zoom on this real telescope. The telescope includes 100+ amazing videos and images, courtesy of NASA, that deepen space knowledge by exploring the solar system, the Moon, star life cycles, constellations, space discoveries and more. Children can also capture and save pictures of what they see. And don't forget the games! Hop in a spacecraft and travel to different locations in the solar system to power on satellites and reboot robots. Twenty Cosmic Cards with a storage box are also included and feature detailed images of objects in space on one side and exciting space facts on the back. ($99.99, ages 5 years and up)

To compile the list, nominations were solicited from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. Each contender was then evaluated on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

"The Magic Adventures Telescope teaches young astronomers all about space science using dynamic images and videos," said Ben J. Miller, Ph.D., LeapFrog Learning Expert. "We designed the digital learning activities to complement the real telescope mode, so they are equipped to understand what they observe in the night sky. This is the ideal STEM tool for kids eager to discover their place in the universe."

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com. To see the full list of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023, visit time.com/best-inventions-2023.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

