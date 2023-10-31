Moomoo's Head of Strategy Highlights Technology's Role in Driving Growth and Empowering Investors in Google's Flagship Finance Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Zeng, Head of Global Strategy of Moomoo Technologies Inc, shared his insights on how technology drives growth in moomoo's various markets on Google's finance summit GtFT23 Dubai on 12 Oct. 2023, which was attended by over 200 leaders and professionals in the industry, with an additional 75,000 participants joining online.

Steve Zeng (middle), Head of Global Strategy of moomoo shared his insights in Google's GtFT23 in Dubai. (PRNewswire)

Moomoo live-streamed the event on its app, attracting over 77,000 views, mainly from the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Canada and mainland China. During his presentation, Steve showcased how moomoo has leveraged technology to empower investors in global markets, including the U.S., Singapore and Japan.

In the highly competitive US market, moomoo identified the need from technical investors for advanced charting analysis tools. Moomoo introduced powerful features, such as candlestick pattern recognition, enabling investors to identify specific patterns and draw trend lines on selected stocks. This function boosted moomoo's user acquisition efficiency by five times, attracting more investors to the platform.

Moving on to Singapore, Steve highlighted the market's unique characteristics, where investors lean towards a more conservative approach. Moomoo addressed the challenges faced by fundamental investors in Singapore by introducing two differentiated features: Visualized Financials and Industrial Chain Analysis.

Visualized Financials simplifies complex financial statements into dynamic interactive charts, providing investors with a quick overview of a company's financial health. Industrial Chain Analysis allows investors to analyze the entire value chain of a company, gaining a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Moomoo's differentiated functions have propelled them to become the top online trading platform in Singapore, with nearly one out of three Singaporean adults* choosing moomoo as their preferred platform. (*Adults refers to residents aged 20 to 70; the adult population is based on Singapore Department of Statistics' data by H1 2022.)

Steve also shared moomoo's recent exciting move in the Japanese market, where investors can trade 301 selected US stocks and ETFs, 24 hours a day, five days a week.

In Japan, most investors who trade US stocks struggle due to English literacy and limited information sources. Moomoo steps in with a feature called Institutional Holdings Tracker, which offers investors an insight into the investments from heavyweights in the financial world such as Berkshire Hathaway.

Moomoo Japan also offers comprehensive information, including historical trends and daily trading details. It's all presented in a clear and easy-to-understand format, making it accessible to every investor in Japan.

Tech-driven Strategy

In Steve's sharing, moomoo's pricing strategy is a fundamental aspect of the trading platform. By leveraging technology and automation, moomoo has significantly reduced friction and costs. It offers zero commission in Singapore and the U.S. markets, no handling fees for U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs, and no subscription fees for mutual funds distributed through the platform.

The speed of trading processing is another area where moomoo excels, according to Steve. With a processing speed of 0.0014 seconds, moomoo outperforms industry averages by multiple times. This enables investors to capture investment opportunities swiftly and execute trades quickly, maximizing their returns.

Technology is the linchpin of progress and innovation at moomoo. With over 3000 employees, a substantial 70% of whom are tech enthusiasts, including product managers, software engineers, data scientists and UI/UX designers, moomoo sets itself apart from traditional financial institutions. The company firmly believes that technology is not just an element of its growth strategy but the driving force behind innovation, differentiation, and a client-centric approach.

Moomoo's mission is to provide investors at all levels of experience with an intuitive and powerful investing platform leveraging the power of technology. Moomoo users can access real-time and in-depth data, including pre-market and after-market quotes, Level 2 data, and real-time options chains. Additionally, users have access to market news and insights from around the globe, educational courses and content, and the ability to connect with over 20 million global users through moomoo and its sister brand Futubull.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations.

Brokerage products and related services available through the moomoo app are offered by including but not limited to the following brokerage firms: In U.S, Moomoo Financial Inc. regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); In Canada, Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of CIPF; In Singapore, investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered through Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; In Hong Kong, China, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC); In Australia, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

