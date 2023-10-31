Quala and Boasso Global Unveil New Brand: Depot Connect International (DCI)

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quala and Boasso Global announced they have rebranded as Depot Connect International (DCI), marking an important milestone in the merger that was announced earlier this year between the two companies. The new brand underscores DCI's commitment to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry. The new name also extends to Polar Service Centers (PSC), which was acquired by Quala in 2022.

DCI CEO Scott Harrison with Antony Leighton, President, European Operations and Tony Morsovillo, CRO (PRNewswire)

At the heart of Depot Connect International is the word "connect," encapsulating the company's visionary pursuit of expanding its global network and providing premium solutions for the liquid bulk logistics industry. By connecting resources, people, and destinations, DCI strives to facilitate the fluid and secure transfer of vital products worldwide.

DCI's commitment is deeply rooted in four fundamental pillars: safety, people, operations innovation, and growth. The rebrand underscores DCI's unwavering commitment to providing unrivaled customer service, championing its workforce, ensuring safety is at the core of all operations, and driving success.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which further unites Quala and Boasso Global as one company with a shared mission and integrated culture. The DCI brand encapsulates our unwavering commitment to our clients by delivering top-tier services that cater to the ever-evolving requirements of our industry," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Depot Connect International.

As part of the new branding, DCI unveiled its new logo, which symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity. The logo embodies the future-focused spirit of the company and its dedication to world-class services.

The complete transformation of DCI's brand image will unfold gradually across all their locations, channels, and communications. This includes the launch of a new interactive website designed to serve as a hub of information, connectivity, and engagement for partners, clients, and industry stakeholders. During this transition, DCI ensures that customer service remains a top priority, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.

About Depot Connect International (DCI):

Depot Connect International (DCI) is a leading force in the Tank Container/Transportation industry, providing a one-stop solution for essential services to meet the evolving needs of their customers worldwide. With a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, DCI is committed to delivering excellence together, unifying our entities: Quala, Boasso Global, PSC, Best Transportation Services Inc., Büteführ, Frans De Wit B.V., Greensville Transport, ISO Tank, Kobler, Linden, Midwest Systems, Boasso Clean (dba MT Clean), Mainport Tankcleaning and Tankcontainer Services B.V., P.M. Rees & Sons, and TPZ, into one cohesive organization, DCI.

DCI is committed to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry (PRNewswire)

Quala and Boasso are becoming Depot Connect International (PRNewswire)

