Mark Your Calendars for the Return of QVC's Largest Live Shopping Event of the Year

Mark Your Calendars for the Return of QVC's Largest Live Shopping Event of the Year

"Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend, November 4-5, will feature celebrity guests, early Black Friday sales, holiday gifts and live original content streaming on multiple video platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, is in full holiday mode with the biggest live shopping party of the year. "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend, November 4-5, will feature dozens of celebrities, designers, hosts, customer favorite brands and special pop-in guests including the Radio City Rockettes®, Jennie Garth, Fabio Viviani, Janine Graff, Tara Tesher, Kim Gravel, and more.

QVC's Nonstop Holiday Party (PRNewswire)

"Nonstop Holiday Party" will feature early Black Friday sales, holiday gifts, and live original content.

The weekend-long event will begin at 12 a.m. EDT on November 4 and run nonstop for 49 hours (thank you Daylight Savings!) through 11:59 p.m. EST on November 5, with content broadcasting and streaming live across all QVC channels on virtually every platform and device including: QVC, QVC2, QVC.com, QVC's mobile app and social pages and the QVC+ and HSN®+ streaming experience. Shoppers will find remarkable holiday deals and early Black Friday sale prices on a curated collection of items and gift ideas for everyone on their gift list, including unique presents from the latest in tech, beauty, fashion must-haves, mouthwatering foodie favorites, stocking stuffers and more. All orders placed during the "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend are guaranteed to arrive by December 24.

"As a leader in livestream shopping, we're excited to kick off the holiday season with our biggest live shopping event of the year," said Stacy Bowe, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC. "Shopping is entertainment and that is what we do best at QVC by connecting our customers with their favorite personalities through fun and engaging content, shared stories and experiences across virtually every platform and device. The 'Nonstop Holiday Party' weekend showcases our unique ability to engage with millions of shoppers, offer unique holiday finds as incredible value and bring holiday shopping to life."

Throughout the weekend, there will also be a series of original segments streaming on QVC.com, the QVC mobile app, QVC's Facebook and YouTube pages, and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience hosted by Mally Roncal, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of Mally Beauty, and Kathy Levine, on-air guest and former QVC Program Host. The segments will feature fun and entertaining holiday content with some of QVC's top brands, celebrity founders, program hosts and special surprise guests. Livestreams include:

A live sneak peek into Radio City Music Hall with the Radio City Rockettes and QVC Program Host Steve Doss.

Holiday hacks for the host with Temp-tations founder Tara Tesher .

A holiday guide to get-togethers with actress Jennie Garth .

Mastering your holiday décor with TV personality and décor designer Valerie Parr Hill .

Gift wrapping like a pro with digital content producer and designer Lauren McBride .

Holiday recipes in 30 minutes or less with Fabio Viviani, celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook writer.

Head-to-toe holiday style with entrepreneur, TV personality and public speaker Kim Gravel , celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty Mally Roncal, and lead designer of T. Jazelle jewelry Tiffany Narbonne .

Creating the perfect tablescape with digital creator, TV personality and designer Janine Graff .

Holiday DIY with actress and author Tori Spelling.

Hot chocolate cocktails with television chef and author Sandra Lee .

Holiday apps and sides with Nate Collier, Le Creuset Director of Marketing Communications and Culinary.

Throughout the holiday season, QVC offers a wide range of seasonal gift-giving shows and gift guides for everyone on your list featuring digital-only brands, celebrity brands and new and exclusive products. Visit QVC.com for a full schedule of the "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend and join all the fun across QVC, QVC2, QVC.com, QVC's mobile app, QVC's social pages on Facebook and YouTube, and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

QVC, Inc. is the world's leading video and ecommerce retailer, committed to providing its customers with thousands of the most innovative and contemporary beauty, fashion, jewelry and home products. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QVC