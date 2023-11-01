Opus IVS and Transtar Unveil IVS 360 Paired with RAP: Redefining Vehicle Support with Live Expert Assistance

Innovation increases shop profitability by pairing expert remote assistance with Remote Assisted Programming (RAP) platform

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, has once again redefined the landscape of automotive diagnostics with the introduction of IVS 360™, with its distribution partner, Transtar.

(PRNewsfoto/Opus IVS) (PRNewswire)

This latest addition to the RAP platform is set to revolutionize the way complex vehicles are diagnosed and repaired redefining the efficiency of automotive service.

IVS 360 is designed to provide live expert assistance from OEM Dealer Master Technicians, ensuring that every intricate issue is tackled with precision and speed, minimizing the bay time a vehicle spends in the shop. With this cutting-edge solution, the need for outsourcing complex tasks is greatly reduced, resulting in significant cost savings for automotive shops.

"We are proud to announce the launch of IVS 360 on our RAP platform, an innovative service that leverages the wealth of knowledge and experience of our highly skilled OEM Dealer Master Technicians," stated Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "This integrated service is poised to transform the automotive repair industry, empowering technicians with unparalleled support and expertise, thus enabling them to tackle more jobs efficiently and effectively."

IVS 360 represents a seamless integration of OE-specific knowledge, experience, and software, ensuring that every vehicle receives the highest standard of care without the need for dealership outsourcing. By fostering a collaborative environment between our seasoned technicians and on-site staff, automotive shops can enhance their operational capabilities and deliver exceptional service to their customers.

With IVS 360, Opus IVS and Transtar are not only advancing the capabilities of the RAP platform but are also reshaping the future of automotive diagnostics and servicing, underscoring their commitment to excellence and innovation within the industry.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31 – November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail sales@opusivs.com

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

jim.fish@opusivs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus IVS