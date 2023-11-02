American Urological Association Names New Treasurer-Elect

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD, has been named Treasurer-elect, a position she will assume in May 2024 with ratification at the AUA Annual Business Meeting, and hold until May 2025 when she will become Treasurer of the Association for a four-year term.

As the Treasurer-elect, Dr. Miles-Thomas will have the vital role of ensuring the financial security of both the AUA and Urology Care Foundation. This includes overseeing financial reporting and compliance with both Boards of Directors and various stakeholders, including AUA members. In addition, Dr. Miles-Thomas will take on all fiduciary duties for the AUA, encompassing responsibilities for maintaining strong internal financial controls, managing financial transactions like disbursements, optimizing investment yields and handling debt and other financial obligations. Furthermore, Dr. Miles-Thomas will vote on multiple AUA committees and serve on the Board of Directors for the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation. As Treasurer and an Officer, she will also serve on the Executive Committee of the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation.

"Dr. Miles-Thomas's tremendous financial, accounting and management experience make her a great fit for this important position," said Dr. Randall B. Meacham, AUA President. "We're eagerly anticipating collaborating with Dr. Miles-Thomas in her upcoming role as treasurer-elect, and we are confident she will make many valuable and lasting contributions."

Dr. Miles-Thomas is a urologist, business leader, and healthcare advocate with over 14 years of experience in the field. She is currently the President and CEO of Urology of Virginia, is a board member of the Schellhammer Urological Research Foundation, American Association of Clinical Urologists, as well as the National Association for Continence, and holds various leadership positions with other organizations. Driven to continuously grow professionally, Dr. Miles-Thomas will complete her MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in May 2024. Dr. Miles-Thomas has also been highly involved with the AUA, where she has been a Leadership Program mentor, a member of the AUA Leadership & Business Education Committee, led multiple AUA podcasts on the business of urology, was on the Mid-Atlantic AUA Board of Directors, and has engaged in the Business & Leadership Institute.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

