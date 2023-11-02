Hicks Thomas Named Among Nation's Best Law Firms

Firm is ranked in the top tier nationally and in the Houston area for oil and gas law

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Best Law Firms for 2024 by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal guides in the industry.

The firm received a Tier 1 ranking – the highest possible – both nationally and in the Houston metro area for oil and gas law. It also received a top tier ranking for its commercial litigation practice in Houston.

Best Law Firms also recognized the firm for energy law, environmental law, management labor law, construction litigation, intellectual property litigation, labor and employment litigation and appellate.

"Our team works hard, and we thank our clients and peers for noticing our commitment to any project or case we take on," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "To receive this national recognition is a real honor."

Selection to Best Law Firms is highly competitive, determined by surveys and evaluations from peer attorneys and clients. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America. This year, Hicks Thomas had 16 attorneys named to the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, the most in firm history.

Hicks Thomas attorneys have also been named to other respected legal publications this year, including Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America and Chambers USA.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

