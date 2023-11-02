Leidos Announces Executive Leadership Team for 2024

New Executive Appointments Poised to Drive Innovation and Success

RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a global leader in technology solutions and services, today announced a realignment of its operating groups and changes to its corporate leadership structure and personnel, effective Jan. 1, 2024. These changes will help position the company to execute its ambitious, long-term strategy and achieve success on all measures.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

The company will be organized into five sectors:

Health and Civil Sector led by President Liz Porter

National Security Sector led by President Roy Stevens

Commercial and International Sector led by President Vicki Schmanske

Digital Modernization Sector led by President Steve Hull

Defense Systems Sector led by President Cindy Gruensfelder . Gruensfelder joins Leidos bringing decades of extensive Aerospace and Defense platform engineering and program management experience. Leidos Dynetics will continue to be led by President Steve Cook .

The company is also making changes to its corporate leadership structure and personnel:

Gerry Fasano , current Defense Group president, will become Chief Growth Officer, responsible for fusing strategy, marketing, sales, government affairs, and communications into one cohesive force for growth.

Carly Kimball , current Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, will become Chief Performance Officer, responsible for driving Leidos operational excellence, bringing together program execution, real estate, security, IT, and procurement.

Other members of the executive leadership team will continue in their current roles:

Jim Carlini , Chief Technology Officer

Jerry Howe , General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Maureen Waterston , Chief Human Resources Officer

Chris Cage , Chief Financial Officer

"These leaders bring a combination of expertise, vision, and unwavering dedication that is essential for guiding Leidos into the next decade. With this exceptional leadership at the top table and the dedication of our entire team, I am confident that our trajectory of innovation and success will continue and accelerate," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell.

