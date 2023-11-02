N.Rich recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms report and is the only provider Headquartered in Europe

N.Rich recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms report and is the only provider Headquartered in Europe

HELSINKI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N.Rich, the leading European ABM Platform , has been recognised as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms report. N.Rich is recognised for the first time in this Magic Quadrant report.

N.Rich Technologies Oy Logo (PRNewsfoto/N.Rich Technologies Oy) (PRNewswire)

We believe, the report reflects the growth of this product category and the growing momentum for ABM.

N.Rich has the score of 4.9 out of 5 (8 Ratings) on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of November 02, 2023. Here is what our customers have to say:

Easy-to-Use Software & Top Notch Customer Success ," – Marketing Manager, Software Industry. ," – Marketing Manager, Software Industry.

N.Rich is one of the best ABM advertising platforms out there ," – Marketing Manager, Software Industry. ," – Marketing Manager, Software Industry.

Extremely valuable platform to help our business to grow ," – Marketing Manager, Healthcare and Biotech Industry. ," – Marketing Manager, Healthcare and Biotech Industry.

N.Rich keeps developing the platform actively and will be introducing intent data capture for keywords in German, French, Spanish, Italian and Japanese to respond to the growing customer interest towards those markets.

Markus Stahlberg, Founder & CEO at N.Rich said: "We believe that the future of B2B go-to-market lies in both the strategic application of ABM to demand generation and in tactical use of intent data for sales prioritization. We are very proud to be recognised in the Gartner report and for being the only European-headquartered company to be named. We believe it is an important testimony to the longstanding efforts of our fully remote team spread across 17 countries."

Gartner clients can access the report through this link .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Ray Pun, Christy Ferguson, Jeff Goldberg, et al., 30 October 2023

N.Rich PR Contact:

Darya Krakaviak, darya@n.rich

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About N.Rich: N.Rich is a Helsinki, Finland headquartered company developing the Account-Based Go-to-Market Platform best suited for fast-growing mid-market and enterprise companies.

Customers across various industries use N.Rich to reach their revenue goals by discovering and engaging with enterprise buyers over long sales cycles. By combining intent data, predictive analytics and strong advertising capabilities with an easy to use platform, N.Rich provides the complete solution to drive growth for modern B2B teams from fast-growing technology companies to Fortune-500 enterprises.

For more information, visit https://n.rich

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264943/N_Rich_Technologies_Oy_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE N.Rich Technologies Oy