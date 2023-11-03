KeyPoint Credit Union Honored with Community Impact Award

Silicon Valley Business Journal Recognizes Local Credit Union for Corporate Philanthropy

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union received the 2023 Community Impact Award from the Silicon Valley Business Journal at the publication's annual Corporate Philanthropy event held at the Villa Ragusa Hall in Campbell the evening of November 2nd.

KeyPoint was recognized for its Economic Empowerment Initiative—a unique collaboration between KeyPoint, local Chambers of Commerce and nonprofits—which uplifts marginalized individuals and breaks the cycle of poverty. Groups assisted includes homeless and underbanked persons, impoverished families and minority groups.

KeyPoint has been recognized for its community efforts with a string of awards this year. In August, 2023 KeyPoint was awarded the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) state-level Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award. Additionally, Doron Noyman, KeyPoint VP of Business Development and Community Relations, is a finalist for the Credit Union Times Luminaries Award in the Community Impact category.

Brad Canfield, President and Chief Executive Officer of KeyPoint, stated "The Credit Union's core purpose is to enable financial well-being through advantageous solutions and education. We take our community responsibilities very seriously. The recognition we've received this year confirms that we are meeting our goals." To learn more about KeyPoint's community activities, see https://kpcu.com/About/Community.

