Troomi and Xplora Collaborate to Elevate Children's Safety and Adventure

New partnership makes world leading children's smartwatch available to Troomi customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troomi Wireless, a leading provider of innovative family tech solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Xplora, the pioneering creator of kids smartwatches. This exciting collaboration will empower Troomi customers with enhanced child safety options for kids who are not yet ready for a phone but need to be connected for daily adventures.

By teaming with Xplora, a renowned player in the wearable tech industry, Troomi will offer its customers access to the globally bestselling XGO3 smartwatch, designed specifically for kids. Beginning November 1, customers will be able to purchase the XGO3 smartwatch on Troomi.com.

The Troomi XGO3, powered by Xplora, boasts a wide array of features that cater to both parents and children. Parents can track their child's location in real-time, set geofenced safe zones, and receive notifications about their child's whereabouts. Additionally, the XGO3 provides a secure communication platform, allowing kids to stay in touch with their families and approved contacts while maintaining safety and privacy.

Unlike most other smartwatches for kids, the XGO3 allows children to take pictures and record voice messages and send them to approved contacts. As well, the XGO3 enables parents to approve up to 50 contacts, as opposed to just 10, which is frequently the limit with similar products.

"We are pleased to join forces with Xplora to enhance the safety and overall experience of our Troomi families," said Troomi CEO Bill Brady. "The XGO3 smartwatch aligns perfectly with our mission to provide parents with easy-to-use tools for safeguarding their children in an increasingly connected world. It will provide amazing benefits to families whose kids are not yet old enough for a phone."

The partnership expands Troomi's portfolio of family-focused solutions and gives parents peace of mind knowing their children are safe and ready for life's adventures. Like Troomi phones, the watches will operate on a leading national carrier, and Troomi families who purchase the watch will receive an evergreen discount and seamless phone number migration when their child is ready to graduate to a Troomi phone.

"We are excited to collaborate with Troomi and contribute to their mission of supporting families," said Xplora CEO Sten Kirkbak. "The XGO3 is designed to empower children with independence and exploration while keeping them connected to their parents and caregivers. Together with Troomi, we will continue to redefine the way families experience safety and adventure."

The new device will sell for $129.95, and the service plan will cost users $13.95 per month, with no contract required.

About Troomi

With a mission to help children learn, do and become anything through a safe, balanced relationship with technology, Troomi is the smartest way to introduce technology to kids. KidSmart OS™ from Troomi empowers children by protecting them from pornography, predators, bullies and screen addiction while providing tools to excel in school and opportunities to enjoy their hobbies, nurture their talents and discover new passions. For more information, visit www.troomi.com and follow Troomi on Instagram and Facebook .

About Xplora

Xplora is a platform and services company and an industry leader in the market for children's smartwatches. Xplora was founded to give children a safe onboarding to the digital life and a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora's vision is to enable children around the world to experience how their everyday activities can create value and make a positive change in the world. The company is headquartered in Norway with operations in European and North American markets. Xplora is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol XPLRA. Learn more at www.xplora.com .

