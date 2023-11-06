Diagrid Unveils Catalyst, Unified APIs for Developers to Build Distributed Applications on Any Cloud

Catalyst provides the first comprehensive suite of developer APIs focused on eliminating fragmentation and enabling zero trust, reliable, distributed applications.

SEATTLE and CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon+CloudNativeCon North America, Booth #B27— Diagrid, provider of tools and services to build applications based on open source technologies, today announced Catalyst, a suite of unified APIs for messaging, data and workflow. Catalyst frees developers from the fragmentation of code sprawl, infrastructure lock-in and ever-increasing security vulnerabilities. The APIs, which are based on the popular Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source project Dapr, enable developers to drastically reduce boilerplate code, and can be used from any cloud and with existing infrastructure.

"For the better part of two decades, the downside of the industry's rapid innovation has been an ever-growing sprawl of APIs, primitives and services," said Stephen O'Grady, RedMonk principal analyst. "Developers are struggling under the weight of a sea of different interfaces, and enterprises are becoming more aware of the problem that is fragmentation. That problem is exactly what Diagrid is attacking with Catalyst."

Diagrid's Catalyst lowers cost of ownership for code and infrastructure, while enabling a faster time to market and better use of developer resources by providing:

Workflow orchestration



Request/Response messaging



Publish/Subscribe messaging



Connectors to message external systems



Key/Value state management

Zero Trust Security: Enforce security across applications and existing infrastructure by providing centralized RBAC, access policies, authentication and federated identities.

Reliability and Fault Tolerance: Employ circuit breakers, retries, timeouts and rate limiting for applications and existing infrastructure.

Infrastructure Flexibility : Swap infrastructure services with zero code changes, preventing vendor lock-in, future-proofing designs and providing portable code.

Serverless Infrastructure: Fully offload infrastructure management with serverless databases and pub/sub brokers that are ready in seconds, scale with demand and require no operational support.

Catalyst APIs work with the user's existing infrastructure in the cloud and are powered by Dapr, a battle-tested open-source project that was co-created by the founders of Diagrid. More than 10,000 developers across over 6,000 organizations use Dapr and, according to the latest CNCF project usage survey data, Dapr accounts for 10% of production users. The State of Dapr 2023 survey found that 95% of organizations using Dapr save a significant amount of developer time, with a majority reporting time savings of more than 30%.

Diagrid will preview Catalyst at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America at booth B27. For more information, see the Catalyst launch blog post and to sign up for early access to the product, visit diagrid.io.

Diagrid Executive Quotes:

"Developers and architects have a wealth of options available today when building distributed applications. This choice, however, leads to fragmentation—and with it increased code sprawl, cloud vendor lock-in and security vulnerabilities," said Mark Fussell, Diagrid co-founder and CEO. "Catalyst's unified APIs, with its swappable infrastructure model and cross-cutting capabilities, reduce code maintenance and provide holistic, zero trust security. By defining golden paths using industry patterns developers can use their existing skills and infrastructure to build secure and reliable applications."

"Application developers are the silent majority in the cloud-native ecosystem and for years have been forced to plumb together dozens, if not hundreds, of different cloud services and frameworks," said Yaron Schneider, Diagrid co-founder and CTO. "Diagrid Catalyst enables all developers running on any cloud to focus on their core business and remove the hassle of writing repetitive code that results in insecure and unreliable systems."

About Diagrid

Diagrid's mission is to boost developer productivity building applications based on open source technologies such as Dapr and KEDA, particularly those focused on cloud native and microservice architectures. Diagrid provides developers with productive tools and APIs so they can concentrate on what matters: their business. For more information, go to diagrid.io, follow on X @diagridio, or check out the Dapr community on Discord (https://diagrid.ws/community).

