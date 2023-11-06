I-Mab Announces Participation at Jefferies and Piper Conferences in November

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) (the "Company"), a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics, today announced its in-person participation in two conferences in November 2023, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (In Person)
Presentation Time
Tuesday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. GMT (5:30 a.m. EST)
Presenters
Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Webcast link
https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/imab/1828028
Meetings
One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 14 – 16, 2023
Management
Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.
Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (In Person)
Presentation Time
Thursday, November 30th at 8:30 a.m. EST
Presenters
Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
Meetings
One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 28 – 30, 2023
Management
Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO
For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics. I-Mab's innovative pipeline is driven by internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept, Fast-to-Market development strategies, and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, formerly known as Twitter, and WeChat.
