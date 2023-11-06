NexPhase Capital Appoints Healthcare Technology Veteran John King as Operating Partner

Former Portfolio Company CEO Joins the Firm's Ranks of Experienced Industry Leaders to Provide Valuable Executive and Operating Insights Across Healthcare and Software Investments

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or the "Firm"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced the appointment of John King, effective immediately, as Operating Partner within the Firm's Healthcare and Software verticals.

NexPhase Capital (PRNewswire)

Mr. King was previously a member of NexPhase's Executive Advisory Board, serving as a sector expert and working closely with both the Healthcare and Software vertical teams. Mr. King's partnership with NexPhase began nearly a decade ago, when he served as CEO of former NexPhase portfolio company, OmniSYS. With over 30 years of sales and operating experience in the healthcare and information technology industries, Mr. King brings significant expertise in both fields and valuable insights that further enhance NexPhase's premier operating capabilities.

"We've seen firsthand that John is a proven leader with a successful history of growing companies through operational excellence, resulting in significant value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders alike," said Ted Yun, Managing Partner at NexPhase. "He has devoted his career to advancing healthcare delivery through the creation and adoption of innovative, tech-enabled solutions. We look forward to working with John in his new role to find the best investments and partner with management teams to drive continued operational growth across our portfolio."

"This is an exciting time for NexPhase as the Firm is actively looking to deploy fresh capital, and I'm thrilled to work alongside the talented leadership team to further build on their momentum," said Mr. King. "I've had the opportunity to partner with the NexPhase team over nearly a decade, and I am excited to serve in this new capacity to work alongside the dedicated Healthcare and Software teams to evaluate investment opportunities for the fund and collaborate with portfolio companies to deliver operational excellence."

About John King



Mr. King most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of former NexPhase portfolio company, OmniSYS, where he drove significant growth and created high-impact solutions that enabled retail pharmacies to redefine the healthcare experience through technology and service excellence. Before that, he was a Healthcare President for Standard Register, and he has also held various SVP roles at companies including MedAssets and McKesson.

Mr. King currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for tevixMD Corporation and was also a board member for Azalea Health for over five years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Virginia Military Institute.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's Partners have invested together for over a decade. NexPhase has completed over 100 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Ariana Scotti, Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

ascotti@nexphase.com

Business Development:

Lex Leeming, Partner & Head of Business Development

lleeming@nexphase.com

Media:

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NexPhase Capital