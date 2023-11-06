THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS ESTEEMED BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND LOS ANGELES BOARD OF GOVERNORS

Kevin Mayer, Neal Mohan, Karthik Rao, Dana Strong, and David Wehner Join the

Paley Center's Board of Trustees

Ingrid Lewis-Martin Joins as an Ex-Officio Board of Trustees Member

Frances Berwick Joins the Paley Center's Los Angeles Board of Governors

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the media industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, announced today the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, tech, and entertainment to its Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees are Kevin Mayer, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Candle Media; Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, YouTube; Karthik Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen; Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sky; and David Wehner, Chief Strategy Officer, Meta. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joins as an Ex-Officio Board of Trustees Member.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors is Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

"The Paley Center is privileged to welcome each of these innovative, enterprising, and distinguished leaders to our esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This visionary group of leaders represents the very best of media, tech, and entertainment, and we are fortunate to have their invaluable guidance, experience, and expertise that will further strengthen our mission and Paley's position as the media industry's preeminent nonprofit."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and is comprised of some of the most exemplary leaders from the worlds of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Kevin Mayer, Neal Mohan, Karthik Rao, Dana Strong, and David Wehner join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, TelevisaUnivision; David Baszucki, Roblox; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Andy Bird, CBE, Pearson; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Chris Cocks, Hasbro, Inc.; Sean "Diddy" Combs, Combs Global & REVOLT Media & TV; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal News Group; Steve Cooper; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Cristiana Falcone; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Don Garber, Major League Soccer; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Alberto Ibargüen, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Philippe Krakowsky, Interpublic Group; Ynon Kreiz, Mattel, Inc.; Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group; Jim Lanzone, Yahoo, Inc.; Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Media Group; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined Foundation; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Paulo Marinho, Grupo Globo; Crystal McCrary, Get to Yes Productions; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; V Pappas, TikTok;Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Marc Pritchard, The Procter & Gamble Company; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, Paramount Global; Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn; Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas; Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon Consumer Group; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Adam Silver, National Basketball Association; Edward Skyler, Citi; Christina Spade; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Joseph C. Tsai, Alibaba Group; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Jennifer C. Witz, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Additionally, the Board of Governors commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

Frances Berwick joins current Governors:

Cris Abrego, Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings; Bela Bajaria, Netflix; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO/MAX Content; Robert A. Boyd II, Tyler Perry Studios; Campbell Brown, Meta; George Cheeks, CBS/Paramount; Agnes Chu, Condé Nast Entertainment; Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group; Ari Greenburg, WME; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Courtney A. Kemp, End of Episode Productions; Charles D. King, MACRO; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Isaac Lee, EXILE Content; Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Erik Logan; Dan McDermott, AMC Networks; Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming; Peter Rice; Brian Robbins, Paramount; Jennifer Salke, Amazon;

Philip W. Schuman, FTI Delta; Michelle Sneed, A Few Good Women Productions; Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.; Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment; and Michael Wright, MGM+.

For more information on The Paley Center for Media's Board of Trustees, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.

