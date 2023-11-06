Thomson Reuters to Present at TD Securities Technology Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters) (PRNewswire)

An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation on the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 332 219 1511 andrew.green@tr.com INVESTORS Gary E. Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 gary.bisbee@tr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thomson Reuters