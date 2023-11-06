Typhur Elevates Cooking Science with New Typhur Sync Wireless Thermometer and Sous Vide Station

The latest additions to the Typhur family will make cooking for the Holidays a breeze with best-in-class technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Typhur Inc, a pioneer in innovative smart kitchen appliances, is excited to introduce two groundbreaking kitchen solutions: Typhur Sync Wireless Thermometer and Typhur Sous Vide Station . With industry-leading technology, highly integrated and user-friendly product design, the new devices bring precision and simplicity throughout the cooking process, upgrading your cooking experience to the next level.

With the revival of home-cooked meals, people are looking for advanced culinary methods and kitchen gadgets to level up the enjoyment of home cooking. Typhur, with its newly launched products, is redefining culinary precision and making superior cooking tools more accessible at home. Typhur's innovative products empower home chefs to prepare perfect meals effortlessly, allowing them to take their culinary experiences to new heights.

Typhur Sync Wireless Thermometer & Sous Vide Station New Product Launch (PRNewswire)

Typhur Sync Wireless Thermometer: The Industry's #1 in Stability and Accuracy

Grill masters and meat roasters alike will rejoice in elevating their culinary precision for superior results with the Typhur Sync wireless meat thermometer . Typhur Sync advances temperature monitoring by seamlessly combining precision with convenience, just plug in the probe and let its industry-leading temperature sensing take over. Equipped with a compact 4-in-1 device base, Sync maintains a stable and reliable connection throughout the whole cooking process, supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. Imagine consistently achieving perfect dishes, whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue and monitoring meat temperatures from your smartphone to ensure grilling perfection or setting up a comforting, home-cooked meal for a busy weekday. With Typhur Sync, you can monitor the temperature of your slow-cooked dish, make remote adjustments via the App, and return home to a perfectly cooked dinner without the guesswork.

Typhur Sous Vide Station: The Market's #1 All-in-One Design Sous Vide Machine

The Typhur Sous Vide Station significantly simplifies the Sous Vide process, saving precious time and money with its innovative and novel all-in-one design. Typhur Sous Vide Station will raise users' culinary skills to gourmet levels by simplifying a process that once required numerous parts and professional know-how. Typhur Sous Vide Station embodies precision and innovation and is ready to cook right out of the box with included vacuum sealer, bags, measuring tools and smart controls. With its expansive 12.3-inch touchscreen and multiple cooking modes, this culinary game-changer allows you to recreate the magic of a Michelin-starred kitchen right in your own home. On hectic weeknights, the Sous Vide Station offers effortless dinners with its advanced scheduled mode. Simply select your favorite recipe using the touchscreen and set the finish time, the sophisticated device will maintain precise temperatures and cook the food according to the set time. You can even manage the cooking process remotely through the Typhur App, ensuring that you return home to a hot, ready-to-serve dinner.

The Typhur Sync Wireless Thermometer and Sous Vide Station mark a significant stride toward Typhur's mission of creating the best-in-class cooking science and products. With precision temperature control and seamless remote monitoring, these kitchen innovations ensure culinary excellence is within everyone's reach. As the holiday season approaches, they offer an opportunity to make entertaining not only easier but also more elegant. Whether you're hosting a festive dinner or a cozy gathering, Typhur's kitchen solutions transform your home into a gourmet haven, enhancing the joy of holiday entertaining.

Availability and Pricing

Typhur Sync and Typhur Sous Vide Station will be available for purchase from November 6th.

Typhur Sync, priced at $229, is available on both the official website and Amazon . From November 6th to November 8th, the device comes with an exclusive launch promotion offering all customers a $30 discount.

Typhur Sous Vide Station, retail for $1199, is available on Typhur's official website . A limited quantity of extra $200 discount will be offered to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is your opportunity to elevate your culinary game. Don't miss out on these exciting deals. Visit the online store to grab yours soon!

About Typhur Inc.

Typhur is a smart kitchen appliance provider that aims for #1 in cooking science to bring the power of technology to every home. We harness the latest science and technology to design and develop intuitive, easy-to-use products. Typhur is committed to bringing a joyful cooking experience to everyone through innovative, science-backed products. For more information, visit https://www.typhur.com/ .

