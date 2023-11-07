C. F. Martin & Co.® Celebrates 190 Years of Acoustic Excellence, Launches New Model

Martin Guitar marks 190 years with limited edition model and event at site of C. F. Martin's original workshop

NAZARETH, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co. is proud to mark its 190th anniversary in the industry. To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the company is excited to announce the release of the all-new D-19 190th Anniversary model.

Since its founding in 1833 by Christian Frederick Martin, Martin Guitar has been a trailblazer in the world of acoustic guitar craftsmanship. Over the course of nearly two centuries, the company has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and enduring musical heritage. The Martin name has graced countless stages and recordings around the world, earning a place of distinction among musicians and collectors alike.

THE D-19 190th ANNIVERSARY

In honor of this 190-year legacy, Martin Guitar is thrilled to introduce the limited edition D-19 190th Anniversary – a stunning guitar that pays tribute to tradition, while embracing innovative design and quality craftsmanship.

"One hundred and ninety years ago, on November 6th, my great, great, great grandfather and grandmother and their two children arrived in New York City from Germany. They came to America seeking opportunity and freedom. They initially settled at 196 Hudson Street and opened the first Martin Guitar workshop in the New World. I was looking for a way for us to celebrate this milestone. In 1976 (the anniversary of the founding of our nation) we introduced the D-19. It was designed as an upmarket D-18. We stained the top to utilize spruce that was cosmetically challenged. An early nod to sustainability. I thought it would be appropriate to dust off that model designation and make 190 contemporary D-19s to honor our 190th anniversary. This model also embraces sustainability by utilizing cosmetically challenged Adirondack spruce tops that we have had in inventory for a while. We sent them through our Mimaki printer to achieve a figured mahogany look for the top. Hope you like it." – C. F. Martin IV, Executive Chairman

For more on the D-19 190th Anniversary, visit martinguitar.com.

SPECIAL EVENT AT ORIGINAL WORKSHOP SITE

As part of the 190th anniversary celebrations, Martin Guitar also hosted a special event at the location of what was once C. F. Martin's original workshop in New York City. This historic site is now memorialized with a bronze plaque (right) at the intersection of Hudson and Vestry streets in the Lower West Side of Manhattan.

At the event, attendees heard from Martin Guitar executives, including Chris Martin IV, about the company's rich history and vision for the future. It was followed by a celebratory dinner a few blocks away at Tribeca restaurant Locanda Verde.

As Martin Guitar celebrates 190 years of excellence, the company remains focused on sharing its passion for quality craftsmanship and the enduring power of music for many more years to come.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it… for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

