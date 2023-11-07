In the country's most booming metropolitan area -- the Fort Worth and Dallas region of Texas -- a rare and historic ranch that offers 880 acres of peace and possibilities

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer the historic Shelton Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas, an 880-acre property that has been in the same family for generations.

In the booming Fort Worth and Dallas region of Texas , the Shelton Ranch offers 880 acres of peace and possibilities.

Just 25 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and 45 minutes from Dallas, the ranch is easily accessible from several main thoroughfares, making it ideal for development or for continuing in the ranching tradition. In flourishing Tarrant County and sited between Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport and downtown Fort Worth, the ranch is in one of the fastest-growing areas of the United States. The property is also just minutes from popular Eagle Mountain Lake, where endless recreational opportunities await. The uniqueness of this opportunity is incredibly rare.

Shelton Ranch offers a main home, a manager's home and a shop/storage building. Entirely fenced and cross-fenced, the ranch is an ideal mix of rolling grasslands and dense, native tree cover. The property has 4,000-plus feet of road frontage along both Peden and Tinsley roads, which provides excellent ingress and egress for both the north and south sides of the ranch. The property is also visible from U.S. Route 287 Business, another access advantage. Surface water on the ranch includes seven stock tanks, a lake of approximately 4 acres and frontage on both sides of Gilmore Creek. The ranch is in the City of Fort Worth water district and in the Northwest Independent School District.

Shelton Ranch is primed for development. There are several residential developments existing and under construction in the immediate area. Tarrant County is an extremely active and growing market, and the City of Fort Worth includes the ranch's acreage in its Future Land Use plan. It forecasts most of the property being developed as Single-Family Residential, with acreage at the corner of Peden and Tinsley roads to be developed as Neighborhood Commercial. Along either side of Tinsley Road, along the northwest border of the property, the land is forecasted to be developed for Mixed Use. Most of the property currently has an agricultural exemption and is classified as an agricultural-open district. A portion of the property, where the main residence is, is classified as Single-Family Residential.

Shelton Ranch, at 3500 Peden Road in Fort Worth, is offered for $39,500,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

