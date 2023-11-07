F&G Annuities & Life Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 5%, to $0.21 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

