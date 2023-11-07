GlycoGuard® relaunch supports nursing foal health and growth

Patented probiotic helps give newborn foals an optimal start in life

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing foals can now get the support they need during the crucial early stages of intestinal health development with the recently relaunched GlycoGuard, an advanced probiotic that, when combined with mare's milk, supports the unique needs of foals to give them a strong start right out of the gate.

GlycoGuard is an advanced horse probiotic with a patented formulation that supports the development and stability of the newborn foal's gut (PRNewswire)

GlycoGuard® relaunch supports nursing foal health for an optimal start in life.

"GlycoGuard's unique, patented formula containing B. infantis and L. plantarum can be used starting at birth and rapidly colonizes in the foal's gut within 24 hours, delivering key bacteria to maximize the nutrition in mare's milk," said Arlene Fosmer, Chief Science Officer, GlycoGuard. "Our extensive understanding of the gut microbiome allows us to offer a product that is both easy to administer and supports the gut health of foals, unlike any other product on the market."

Horse owners and veterinarians recognized GlycoGuard's profound ability to support foal gut health and their demand for the product drove the GlycoGuard probiotic relaunch. When direct-fed, GlycoGuard probiotic gel delivers B. infantis and L. plantarum directly to the foal's digestive system, helping to establish a healthy and diverse gut microbiome that improves nutrient absorption, enhances immune function, and reduces the risk of gastrointestinal disturbances in foals.

Poor gut health is a typical foal condition that can lead to a variety of issues. Customers who have historically incorporated GlycoGuard probiotic gel into their feeding protocol reported that GlycoGuard helped get their foals back on track.

GlycoGuard will be exhibiting next month at the American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention in San Diego, California.

About GlycoGuard

GlycoGuard is an advanced horse probiotic with a patented formulation that supports the development and stability of the newborn foal's gut. Specifically designed to work in synergy with mare's milk, GlycoGuard is the only clinically shown probiotic that effectively colonizes and stabilizes the foal's large intestine within 24 hours. GlycoGuard is a product of Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant Health"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, a privately held company committed to changing the trajectory of health by supporting the development of healthy immune systems via the gut microbiome. Investors in the company include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Cargill, and other leading institutions. Learn more about GlycoGuard probiotic gel for foals at www.glycoguard.com.

CONTACT: Mandy Kennedy, mkennedy@infinanthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinant Health