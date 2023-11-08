Manulife Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023, delivering double-digit growth in core earnings1, APE sales2 and new business value2.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23") include:

Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.0 billion , up $0.2 billion from transitional net income attributed to shareholders 1 in the third quarter of 2022 ("3Q22") and up $0.5 billion compared with 3Q22 net income attributed to shareholders

Core earnings of $1.7 billion , up 28% on a constant exchange rate basis 3 from 3Q22

Core EPS 4 of $0.92 , up 35% 3 from $0.68 in 3Q22, and EPS of $0.52 in 3Q23, up 31% 3 compared with transitional EPS 4 of $0.38 in 3Q22 and up 104% 3 compared with EPS of $0.23 in 3Q22

LICAT ratio5 of 137%

"Our strong operating and new business results this quarter were supported by growth in Asia with a 33% increase in core earnings and 16% increase in new business CSM3 year-over-year. We also delivered resilient results in Global WAM6 with sequential core earnings growth, improving core EBITDA margin4 and positive net flows2 of $5.8 billion over the past three quarters. We are in a position of strength to weather macroeconomic uncertainties. We continued to deploy capital through share buybacks to further enhance shareholder returns, with nearly $1.3 billion of our common shares repurchased since the start of the year." — Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer "We delivered core ROE4 of 16.8% in the third quarter and grew adjusted book value per share4 to $30.67, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Overall, higher rates have benefited, and will continue to benefit, our underlying businesses and financial performance. We remain disciplined in our capital and expense management approach, reporting a higher LICAT ratio in the quarter and improving expense efficiency ratio during 2023." — Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer





Results at a Glance

($ millions, unless otherwise stated) Quarterly Results YTD Results 3Q23 3Q22 Change2,3 3Q23 3Q22 Change Net Income attributed to shareholders / Transitional $ 1,013 $ $ 491 / 777 87% / 24% $ 3,444 $ $ (2,848) /

2,270 nm / 42% Core Earnings $ 1,743 $ 1,339 28 % $ 4,911 $ 4,258 12 % EPS / Transitional ($) $ 0.52 $ $ 0.23 /

0.38 104% / 31% $ 1.76 $ $ (1.57) /

1.10 nm / 48% Core EPS ($) $ 0.92 $ 0.68 35 % $ 2.55 $ 2.13 20 % ROE / Transitional

9.5 %

4.3% /

7.1% 5.2 pps / 2.4 pps

10.8 %

(10.2)% /

7.2% 21.0 pps /

3.7 pps Core ROE

16.8 %

12.7 % 4.1 pps

15.7 %

13.9 % 1.8 pps BV per common share ($) $ 22.42 $ 21.78 3 % $ 22.42 $ 21.78 3 % Adjusted BV per common share ($) $ 30.67 $ 29.49 4 % $ 30.67 $ 29.49 4 % APE sales $ 1,657 $ 1,347 21 % $ 4,890 $ 4,365 9 % NBV $ 600 $ 515 15 % $ 1,694 $ 1,539 6 % New business CSM $ 507 $ 470 6 % $ 1,541 $ 1,453 3 % Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ (0.8) $ 3.0 nm $ 5.8 $ 11.5 (51) %



























Results by Segment

($ millions, unless otherwise stated) Quarterly Results YTD Results

3Q23 3Q22 Change 3Q23 3Q22 Change Asia





















Net Income attributed to shareholders / Transitional US$ 63 US$ 216 / 134 (74)% / (58)% US$ 543 US$ 285 / 118 22% / 171%

Core Earnings

390

296 33 %

1,104

1,027 10 %

APE sales

835

699 20 %

2,582

2,262 16 %

NBV

310

291 7 %

900

889 2 %

New Business CSM

300

261 16 %

845

768 12 %

Canada





















Net Income attributed to shareholders / Transitional $ 290 $ 853 / 481 (66)% / (40)% $ 826 $ (430) /

1,078 nm / (23)%

Core Earnings

408

391 4 %

1,135

1,091 4 %

APE sales

431

285 51 %

1,046

1,009 4 %

NBV

153

89 72 %

351

275 28 %

New Business CSM

51

44 16 %

154

152 1 %

U.S.





















Net Income attributed to shareholders / Transitional US$ 53 US$ (342) / 241 nm / (78)% US$ 327 US$ (1,776) /

1,218 nm / (73)%

Core Earnings

329

335 (2) %

955

901 6 %

APE sales

79

115 (31) %

275

356 (23) %

NBV

25

35 (29) %

99

95 4 %

New Business CSM

40

66 (39) %

187

247 (24) %

Global WAM





















Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 318 $ 287 9 % $ 932 $ 720 27 %

Core Earnings

361

354 0 %

968

1,025 (8) %

Gross flows ($ billions)2

34.3

32.0 5 %

108.2

104.5 0 %

Average AUMA ($ billions)2

813

774 4 %

812

788 (0) %

Core EBITDA margin

26.9 %

28.9 % (200) bps

24.7 %

28.4 % (370) bps



































Profit

Net Income attributed to shareholders rose to $1.0 billion in 3Q23, $0.2 billion higher than 3Q22 transitional net income attributed to shareholders

Manulife reported net income attributed to shareholders of $1.0 billion in 3Q23, which was $0.2 billion higher than 3Q22 transitional net income attributed to shareholders, and $0.5 billion higher than 3Q22 net income attributed to shareholders.

The increase in 3Q23 net income attributed to shareholders compared with 3Q22 transitional net income attributed to shareholders was driven by growth in core earnings and a one-time tax-related benefit of $290 million, partially offset by a larger net charge from market experience. The net charge from market experience in 3Q23 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns (including fair value changes) relative to long term assumptions on alternative long duration assets mainly related to real estate, lower-than-expected returns relative to long term assumptions on public equity and a charge from derivatives and hedge accounting ineffectiveness. Net income attributed to shareholders in 3Q23 increased by $0.5 billion compared with 3Q22, driven by the factors mentioned above and $0.3 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and expected credit loss ("ECL") principles. Transitional impacts are geography-related and do not impact total shareholders' equity as the corresponding offset is in other comprehensive income.

Core earnings grew 28% to $1.7 billion compared with 3Q22

The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by the non-recurrence of a $256 million provision in our Property and Casualty Reinsurance business related to Hurricane Ian in 3Q22, the favourable impact of rising interest rates on expected investment earnings and earnings on surplus assets net of higher cost of debt financing, as well as improved insurance experience in the U.S. and in Canada. Business growth also contributed to the increase in expected earnings on investments and on insurance contracts. These were partially offset by an increase in the ECL provision primarily related to electric utility bonds and private placements, higher performance-related costs and investments in technology.

Growth

Annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales of $1.7 billion, up 21% compared with 3Q22

Our APE sales in the third quarter were boosted by strong performance in Asia, reflecting our diverse business model. In Asia, APE sales increased 20% compared with 3Q22 as a result of growth in Hong Kong and Asia Other7. In Hong Kong, APE sales increased 57%, driven by strong growth in our broker and bancassurance channels reflecting the return of demand from mainland Chinese visitor customers following the Hong Kong and mainland China border reopening in February 2023. In Japan, APE sales decreased 6%, due to lower sales in corporate-owned life insurance products. APE sales increased 14% in Asia Other compared with the prior year. Higher bancassurance sales in mainland China and higher broker sales in our International High Net Worth business8 and in Singapore were partially offset by lower agency and bancassurance sales in Vietnam.

In Canada, APE sales increased 51% driven by a large affinity markets sale. U.S. APE sales decreased 31% due to the adverse impact of higher short-term interest rates on accumulation insurance products, particularly for our affluent customers.

NBV of $600 million, rose 15% compared with 3Q22

In Asia, NBV increased 7% from 3Q22 driven by higher sales volumes partially offset by business mix. In Canada, NBV increased 72% driven by higher sales volumes in Individual Insurance and higher margins in Group Insurance. In the U.S., NBV decreased 29% primarily due to lower sales volumes and product mix, partially offset by pricing actions and higher interest rates.

New business CSM of $507 million, up 6% compared with 3Q22

In Asia, new business CSM increased 16% year-over-year primarily due to higher sales volumes partially offset by business mix. In Canada, new business CSM increased 16% driven by product mix in Individual Insurance. Under IFRS 17, the majority of Group Insurance and affinity products are classified as premium allocation approach and do not generate CSM9. In the U.S., new business CSM decreased 39% driven by lower sales volumes and product mix.

Global WAM net outflows of $0.8 billion in 3Q23 compared with net inflows of $3.0 billion in 3Q22

Net outflows in Retirement were $3.4 billion in 3Q23 compared with net inflows of $1.4 billion in 3Q22, driven entirely by a large-case pension plan redemption in the U.S. Net outflows in Retail were $0.2 billion in 3Q23 compared with net inflows of $1.0 billion in 3Q22, reflecting lower demand as investors continued to favour short-term cash and money market instruments amid market volatility and higher interest rates. This was partially offset by the launch of our Global Semiconductors strategy in Japan and higher net inflows in mainland China from acquiring full ownership of Manulife Fund Management ("MFM") in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net inflows in Institutional Asset Management were $2.8 billion in 3Q23 compared with net inflows of $0.6 billion in 3Q22, driven by higher net flows in fixed income mandates, and higher sales of equity and agriculture mandates, as well as the impact of the MFM acquisition.

Balance Sheet

CSM net of NCI10 was $17,369 million as at September 30, 2023

CSM increased $172 million and $86 million net of NCI compared with December 31, 2022. Organic CSM movement was an increase of $629 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, driven by the impact of new insurance business and expected movements related to finance income or expenses, partially offset by amounts recognized for service provided in year-to-date earnings and a net reduction from insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was a decrease of $457 million for the same period, driven by net unfavourable impacts of equity market experience and higher interest rates on certain participating and variable annuity contracts, as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by the changes from our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions. Post-tax CSM net of NCI1 was $14,992 million as at September 30, 2023.

Annual Review of Actuarial Methods and Assumptions

We completed our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, which resulted in a net favourable impact of $347 million11, comprised of an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to shareholders of $27 million (a decrease of $14 million post-tax), an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to participating policyholders of $58 million ($74 million post-tax), an increase in CSM net of NCI of $116 million, and an increase in pre-tax other comprehensive income of $146 million ($110 million post-tax). Assumptions reviewed this year included our Canada variable annuity assumptions, morbidity assumptions in certain Asia markets, mortality assumptions in the U.S. life insurance business, lapse assumptions in Canada and other methodology refinements.

Strategic Highlights

We are making decisions easier for our global and diverse customer base

During 3Q23 we launched a unified high net worth onboarding platform in Bermuda12 Hong Kong and Singapore, to our international brokers to deliver a consistent high touch experience for both distributors and customers by streamlining new business application, underwriting and compliance processes across our three high net worth markets. In Canada, we expanded our Personalized Medicine program to all Group Benefits extended healthcare plans, making this service available to more customers, while enabling them to learn about medications that best meet their needs and work with healthcare providers on customized treatment plans that can lead to better outcomes. Meanwhile, Global WAM continued to fulfill investor needs for wealth solutions through the expansion of our offerings with the launch of the Global Semiconductors strategy in Japan which garnered more than $0.7 billion in net flows during the quarter, as well as the launch of a Municipal Opportunities Separately Managed Account in U.S. Retail, built on our mutual fund of the same name.

In the U.S., we expanded our reach into the employer market by introducing a Premier Benefit Indexed Universal Life product. This permanent life insurance product, available through the workplace, offers a streamlined digital process for employees to purchase individual coverage and includes our John Hancock Vitality PLUS feature. In addition, we launched a distribution relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co. enabling new sales of our suite of products, including our John Hancock Vitality program, through its network of more than 6,900 advisors.

We are accelerating digital initiatives to move faster and meet customers' personalized needs

In Canada, we announced a strategic partnership with League, a leading healthcare technology provider, to offer our Group Benefits members more integrated digital healthcare experiences, enabling them to connect their benefits directly with healthcare options. This partnership continues our digitization efforts to meet growing demand for more personalized digital experiences that help customers understand their health, focus on prevention, access care, and better comprehend and optimize their benefits. In the U.S., we continued to optimize our digital capabilities to create a seamless, digital customer experience through the launch of single sign-on for John Hancock Vitality customers between John Hancock Life and Vitality websites, improvement of the website navigation of our producer portal, and enhancement of the interactive voice response authentication enabling 31% of inbound calls to be completed with no human interaction in the quarter.

In Asia, we further automated the claims-handling process in Hong Kong to improve operational efficiency and deliver a better customer experience as we continue to leverage data to enhance our auto-adjudication engine, driving an almost twofold-increase of straight-through processed claims compared with 3Q22. In Global WAM, we accelerated customer adoption of digital applications in Canada Retirement through our "Say Goodbye to Paper" campaign which contributed to a 165% increase in members converting to e-statements over the 3-month campaign period and an increase in satisfaction in their digital experience over the prior quarter.

_________ 1 Core earnings, transitional net income attributed to shareholders and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI") are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 3Q23 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). 2 For more information on annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, new business value ("NBV"), net flows, gross flows and average asset under management and administration ("average AUMA"), see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in APE sales, NBV, net flows, gross flows and average AUMA are stated on a constant exchange rate basis. 3 Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"), diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), transitional EPS, new business contractual service margin net of NCI ("new business CSM"), net income attributed to shareholders and transitional net income attributed to shareholders are stated on a constant exchange rate basis and are non-GAAP ratios. 4 Core EPS, transitional EPS, core EBITDA margin, core ROE and adjusted book value ("BV") per common share are non-GAAP ratios. 5 Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI"). LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. 6 Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM"). 7 Asia Other excludes Hong Kong and Japan. 8 Effective January 1, 2023, our International High Net Worth business was reclassified from the U.S. segment to the Asia segment. Prior period comparative information has been restated to reflect the change in segment reporting. 9 Contractual service margin ("CSM"). 10 Non-controlling interests ("NCI"). 11 This amount excludes the portion related to NCI. 12 This represents our International High Net Worth business.

Earnings

The following table presents net income attributed to shareholders for 3Q23, 2Q23 and year-to-date ("YTD") 2023 results as well as transitional net income attributed to shareholders for 3Q22 and YTD 2022 results, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 2023 2022 Core earnings









Asia $ 522 $ 473 $ 387 $ 1,484 $ 1,316 Canada 408 374 391 1,135 1,091 U.S. 442 458 437 1,285 1,158 Global Wealth and Asset Management 361 320 354 968 1,025 Corporate and Other 10 12 (230) 39 (332) Total core earnings $ 1,743 $ 1,637 $ 1,339 $ 4,911 $ 4,258 Items excluded from core earnings: Market experience gains (losses) (1,022) (570) (575) (1,657) (1,930) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (14) - 26 (14) 26 Reinsurance transactions, tax-related items and other 306 (42) (13) 204 (84) Net income attributed to shareholders / Transitional $ 1,013 $ 1,025 $ 777 $ 3,444 $ 2,270

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); core earnings available to common shareholders; core earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("core EBITDA"); transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders; common shareholders' transitional net income; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"); and core revenue. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); transitional diluted earnings per common share ("transitional EPS"); transitional return on equity; adjusted book value per common share; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("diluted EPS") and new business CSM.

Other specified financial measures include NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA"); and percentage growth/decline in these foregoing specified financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non- GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 3Q23 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

IFRS 17 Transition



Manulife adopted IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" and IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" effective for years beginning on January 1, 2023, to be applied retrospectively. Our quarterly and year-to-date 2022 results have been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.

The 2022 comparative results in this news release may not be fully representative of our market risk profile, as the transition of our general fund portfolio for asset-liability matching purposes under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 was not completed until early 2023. Consequently, year-over-year variations between our 2023 results compared to the 2022 results should be viewed in this context.

In addition, our 2022 results are also not directly comparable to 2023 results because IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles are applied prospectively effective January 1, 2023. Accordingly, we have also presented comparative quarterly and year-to-date 2022 results as if IFRS had allowed such principles to be implemented for 2022. Such results are denoted as being "transitional" throughout this news release and include the transitional net income attributed to shareholders for 2022. For a complete list of transitional financial measures, please see section A1 "Implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9" of the Third Quarter 2023 MD&A.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



3Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 439 $ 376 $ 68 $ 366 $ (75) $ 1,174 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (62) (109) (93) (59) 30 (293) Items excluded from core earnings (73) 15 97 11 294 344 Income tax (expense) recovery (135) (94) 4 (48) 324 51 Net income (post-tax) 304 282 72 318 249 1,225 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 25 - - - - 25 Participating policyholders 195 (8) - - - 187 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 84 290 72 318 249 1,013 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (286) (159) (476) (43) (58) (1,022) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (157) 37 106 - - (14) Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other 5 4 - - 297 306 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 522 $ 408 $ 442 $ 361 $ 10 $ 1,743 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 62 109 93 59 (30) 293 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 584 $ 517 $ 535 $ 420 $ (20) $ 2,036

Core earnings, CER basis



3Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total

Core earnings (post-tax) $ 522 $ 408 $ 442 $ 361 $ 10 $ 1,743

CER adjustment(1) - - - - - -

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 522 $ 408 $ 442 $ 361 $ 10 $ 1,743

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 62 109 93 59 (30) 293

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 584 $ 517 $ 535 $ 420 $ (20) $ 2,036



















(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



2Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 345 $ 312 $ 220 $ 362 $ 197 $ 1,436 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (73) (97) (110) (45) 18 (307) Items excluded from core earnings (18) 33 73 1 (47) 42 Income tax (expense) recovery (91) (64) (37) (44) (29) (265) Net income (post-tax) 254 248 183 318 168 1,171 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 25 - - 1 - 26 Participating policyholders 99 21 - - - 120 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 130 227 183 317 168 1,025 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (297) (147) (275) (7) 156 (570) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (46) - - 4 - (42) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 473 $ 374 $ 458 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,637 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 73 97 110 45 (18) 307 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 546 $ 471 $ 568 $ 365 $ (6) $ 1,944



















Core earnings, CER basis



2Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total



Core earnings (post-tax) $ 473 $ 374 $ 458 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,637



CER adjustment(1) (8) - (1) - - (9)



Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 465 $ 374 $ 457 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,628



Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 71 97 110 44 (17) 305



Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 536 $ 471 $ 567 $ 364 $ (5) $ 1,933























(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



3Q22 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 266 $ 1,029 $ (607) $ 324 $ (528) $ 484 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (54) (94) (83) (51) 13 (269) Items excluded from core earnings 11 (92) 243 14 33 209 Income tax (expense) recovery (43) (186) 160 (37) 46 (60) Net income (post-tax) 223 843 (447) 287 (482) 424 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 34 - - - - 34 Participating policyholders (91) (10) - - - (101) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 280 853 (447) 287 (482) 491 IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) (104) (372) 761 - 1 286 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 176 481 314 287 (481) 777 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (202) 43 (98) (67) (251) (575) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (9) 47 (12) - - 26 Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - (13) - - (13) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 387 $ 391 $ 437 $ 354 $ (230) $ 1,339 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 54 94 83 51 (13) 269 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 441 $ 485 $ 520 $ 405 $ (243) $ 1,608

Core earnings, CER basis



3Q22 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 387 $ 391 $ 437 $ 354 $ (230) $ 1,339 CER adjustment(1) 6 - 11 7 (5) 19 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 393 $ 391 $ 448 $ 361 $ (235) $ 1,358 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 56 94 86 51 (13) 274 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 449 $ 485 $ 534 $ 412 $ (248) $ 1,632

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2023 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,397 $ 1,111 $ 507 $ 1,073 $ 241 $ 4,329 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (203) (291) (289) (149) 62 (870) Items excluded from core earnings (128) 34 223 9 209 347 Income tax (expense) recovery (331) (257) (66) (140) 271 (523) Net income (post-tax) 1,066 854 441 933 512 3,806 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 104 - - 1 - 105 Participating policyholders 229 28 - - - 257 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 733 826 441 932 512 3,444 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (553) (350) (917) (41) 204 (1,657) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (157) 37 106 - - (14) Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (41) 4 (33) 5 269 204 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 1,285 $ 968 $ 39 $ 4,911 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 203 291 289 149 (62) 870 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,687 $ 1,426 $ 1,574 $ 1,117 $ (23) $ 5,781

Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2023 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 1,285 $ 968 $ 39 $ 4,911 CER adjustment(1) (23) - (4) (2) - (29) Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,461 $ 1,135 $ 1,281 $ 966 $ 39 $ 4,882 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 199 291 288 148 (61) 865 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,660 $ 1,426 $ 1,569 $ 1,114 $ (22) $ 5,747

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2022 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 508 $ (932) $ (2,944) $ 830 $ (1,297) $ (3,835) Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (183) (254) (244) (175) 45 (811) Items excluded from core earnings (33) 778 916 65 18 1,744 Income tax (expense) recovery (216) 524 672 (110) 63 933 Net income (post-tax) 292 (408) (2,272) 720 (1,234) (2,902) Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 88 - - - - 88 Participating policyholders (164) 22 - - - (142) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 368 (430) (2,272) 720 (1,234) (2,848) IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) (214) 1,508 3,826 - (2) 5,118 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to

shareholders (post-tax) 154 1,078 1,554 720 (1,236) 2,270 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (1,153) (60) 421 (305) (833) (1,930) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (9) 47 (12) - - 26 Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - (13) - (71) (84) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,316 $ 1,091 $ 1,158 $ 1,025 $ (332) $ 4,258 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 181 254 245 175 (45) 810 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,497 $ 1,345 $ 1,403 $ 1,200 $ (377) $ 5,068

Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2022 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate and

Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,316 $ 1,091 $ 1,158 $ 1,025 $ (332) $ 4,258 CER adjustment(1) 19 - 51 30 (3) 97 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,335 $ 1,091 $ 1,209 $ 1,055 $ (335) $ 4,355 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 184 254 256 178 (45) 827 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,519 $ 1,345 $ 1,465 $ 1,233 $ (380) $ 5,182

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q23.

Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core earnings $ 1,743 $ 1,637 $ 1,531 $ 1,543 $ 1,339 $ 4,911 $ 4,258 $ 5,801 Less: Preferred share dividends (54) (98) (52) (97) (51) (204) (163) (260) Core earnings available to common shareholders 1,689 1,539 1,479 1,446 1,288 4,707 4,095 5,541 CER adjustment(1) - (9) (20) (13) 19 (29) 97 84 Core earnings available to common shareholders, CER basis $ 1,689 $ 1,530 $ 1,459 $ 1,433 $ 1,307 $ 4,678 $ 4,192 $ 5,625

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23.

Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,689 $ 1,539 $ 1,479 $ 1,446 $ 1,288 $ 4,707 $ 4,095 $ 5,541 Annualized core earnings available to common shareholders $ 6,701 $ 6,173 $ 5,998 $ 5,737 $ 5,110 $ 6,293 $ 5,475 $ 5,541 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 39,897 $ 39,881 $ 40,465 $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 40,081 $ 39,412 $ 39,726 Core ROE (annualized) (%) 16.8 % 15.5 % 14.8 % 14.1 % 12.7 % 15.7 % 13.9 % 14.0 % Average common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' and other equity $ 47,407 $ 45,707 $ 47,375 $ 46,876 $ 47,778 $ 47,407 $ 47,778 $ 46,876 Less: Preferred shares and other equity 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 Common shareholders' equity $ 40,747 $ 39,047 $ 40,715 $ 40,216 $ 41,118 $ 40,747 $ 41,118 $ 40,216 Average common shareholders' equity $ 39,897 $ 39,881 $ 40,465 $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 40,081 $ 39,412 $ 39,726

Transitional ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2022 2022 Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders $ 1,228 $ 777 $ 168 $ 1,325 $ 2,270 $ 3,498 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (97) (51) (60) (52) (163) (260) Common shareholders transitional net income (loss) $ 1,131 $ 726 $ 108 $ 1,273 $ 2,107 $ 3,238 Annualized common shareholders transitional net income (loss) $ 4,487 $ 2,876 $ 437 $ 5,163 $ 2,817 $ 3,238 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 39,095 $ 38,881 $ 39,412 $ 39,726 Transitional ROE (annualized) (%) 11.0 % 7.1 % 1.1 % 13.3 % 7.2 % 8.2 %

Post-tax CSM

($ millions and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Post-tax CSM









CSM $ 18,149 $ 18,103 $ 18,200 $ 17,977 $ 17,798 Marginal tax rate on CSM (2,474) (2,645) (2,724) (2,726) (2,632) Post-tax CSM $ 15,675 $ 15,458 $ 15,476 $ 15,251 $ 15,166 CSM, net of NCI $ 17,369 $ 17,423 $ 17,467 $ 17,283 $ 17,086 Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI (2,377) (2,546) (2,617) (2,624) (2,526) Post-tax CSM net of NCI $ 14,992 $ 14,877 $ 14,850 $ 14,659 $ 14,560

New business CSM detail, CER basis

($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 New business CSM, net of NCI















Hong Kong $ 167 $ 191 $ 119 $ 110 $ 127 $ 477 $ 327 $ 437 Japan 29 19 36 28 37 84 112 140 Asia Other 206 222 146 186 176 574 546 732 International High Net Worth













197 Mainland China













12 Singapore













189 Vietnam













305 Other Emerging Markets













29 Asia 402 432 301 324 340 1,135 985 1,309 Canada 51 57 46 47 44 154 152 199 U.S. 54 103 95 71 86 252 316 387 Total new business CSM net of NCI 507 592 442 442 470 1,541 1,453 1,895 Asia NCI 46 38 19 - 2 103 20 20 Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ 553 $ 630 $ 461 $ 442 $ 472 $ 1,644 $ 1,473 $ 1,915 New business CSM, net of NCI, CER adjustment(1), (2)









Hong Kong $ - $ - $ (1) $ (2) $ 3 $ (1) $ 15 $ 13 Japan - (1) (3) (1) (1) (4) (9) (10) Asia Other - (3) (4) 1 5 (7) 16 17 International High Net Worth













4 Mainland China













- Singapore













10 Vietnam













3 Other Emerging Markets













- Asia - (4) (8) (2) 7 (12) 22 20 Canada - - - - - - - - U.S. - (1) - (1) 3 (1) 15 14 Total new business CSM net of NCI - (5) (8) (3) 10 (13) 37 34 Asia NCI - (1) (2) - - (3) (1) (1) Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ - $ (6) $ (10) $ (3) $ 10 $ (16) $ 36 $ 33 New business CSM net of NCI, CER basis















Hong Kong $ 167 $ 191 $ 118 $ 108 $ 130 $ 476 $ 342 $ 450 Japan 29 18 33 27 36 80 103 130 Asia Other 206 219 142 187 181 567 562 749 International High Net Worth













201 Mainland China













12 Singapore













199 Vietnam













308 Other Emerging Markets













29 Asia 402 428 293 322 347 1,123 1,007 1,329 Canada 51 57 46 47 44 154 152 199 U.S. 54 102 95 70 89 251 331 401 Total new business CSM net of NCI, CER basis 507 587 434 439 480 1,528 1,490 1,929 Asia NCI, CER basis 46 37 17 - 2 100 19 19 Total impact of new insurance business in CSM, CER basis $ 553 $ 624 $ 451 $ 439 $ 482 $ 1,628 $ 1,509 $ 1,948

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) New business CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Adjusted Book Value

As at ($ millions) Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Common shareholders' equity $ 40,747 $ 39,047 $ 40,715 $ 40,216 $ 41,118 Post tax CSM, net of NCI 14,992 14,877 14,850 14,659 14,560 Adjusted book value $ 55,739 $ 53,924 $ 55,565 $ 54,875 $ 55,678

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 Global WAM core earnings (post-tax) $ 361 $ 320 $ 287 $ 274 $ 354 $ 968 $ 1,025 $ 1,299 Addback taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and deferred sales commissions















Core income tax (expense) recovery (see above) 59 45 45 47 51 149 175 222 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other depreciation 41 40 40 43 36 121 111 154 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 19 19 21 25 24 59 73 98 Core EBITDA $ 480 $ 424 $ 393 $ 389 $ 465 $ 1,297 $ 1,384 $ 1,773 CER adjustment(1) - - (3) (3) 8 (3) 38 35 Core EBITDA, CER basis $ 480 $ 424 $ 390 $ 386 $ 473 $ 1,294 $ 1,422 $ 1,808

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core EBITDA margin















Core EBITDA $ 480 $ 424 $ 393 $ 389 $ 465 $ 1,297 $ 1,384 $ 1,773 Core revenue $ 1,783 $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $ 1,610 $ 5,261 $ 4,870 $ 6,516 Core EBITDA margin 26.9 % 24.6 % 22.4 % 23.6 % 28.9 % 24.7 % 28.4 % 27.2 % Global WAM core revenue















Other revenue per financial statements $ 1,645 $ 1,691 $ 1,691 $ 1,671 $ 1,547 $ 5,027 $ 4,515 $ 6,186 Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global

WAM (64) 44 26 26 (9) 6 (231) (205) Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income) $ 1,709 $ 1,647 $ 1,665 $ 1,645 $ 1,556 $ 5,021 $ 4,746 $ 6,391 Investment income per financial statements $ 4,028 $ 4,135 $ 3,520 $ 4,271 $ 3,832 $ 11,683 $ 10,933 $ 15,204 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets

supporting insurance and investment contract

liabilities per financial statements (2,430) 950 1,944 (2,453) (1,112) 464 (11,193) (13,646) Total investment income 1,598 5,085 5,464 1,818 2,720 12,147 (260) 1,558 Less: Investment income in segments other than Global

WAM 1,578 5,010 5,357 1,672 2,748 11,945 (13) 1,659 Investment income in Global WAM $ 20 $ 75 $ 107 $ 146 $ (28) $ 202 $ (247) $ (101) Total other revenue and investment income in Global

WAM $ 1,729 $ 1,722 $ 1,772 $ 1,791 $ 1,528 $ 5,223 $ 4,499 $ 6,290 Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from

core earnings















Market experience gains (losses) (54) 7 12 55 (82) (35) (371) (316) Revenue related to integration and acquisitions - (7) 4 90 - (3) - 90 Global WAM core revenue $ 1,783 $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $ 1,610 $ 5,261 $ 4,870 $ 6,516

Net income financial measures on a CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2023 2022 2022 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:















Asia $ 84 $ 130 $ 519 $ 315 $ 280 $ 733 $ 368 $ 683 Canada 290 227 309 (73) 853 826 (430) (503) U.S. 72 183 186 (44) (447) 441 (2,272) (2,316) Global WAM 318 317 297 401 287 932 720 1,121 Corporate and Other 249 168 95 316 (482) 512 (1,234) (918) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,013 1,025 1,406 915 491 3,444 (2,848) (1,933) Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (54) (98) (52) (97) (51) (204) (163) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ 959 $ 927 $ 1,354 $ 818 $ 440 $ 3,240 $ (3,011) $ (2,193) CER adjustment(1)















Asia $ - $ 8 $ (7) $ 14 $ 51 $ 1 $ 233 $ 247 Canada - - (2) (1) 17 (2) 64 63 U.S. - (1) (3) (3) (8) (4) (120) (123) Global WAM - (1) (3) (6) 5 (4) 12 6 Corporate and Other - (8) (2) (8) (15) (10) (58) (66) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders - (2) (17) (4) 50 (19) 131 127 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - - - - - - - Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ - $ (2) $ (17) $ (4) $ 50 $ (19) $ 131 $ 127 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis















Asia $ 84 $ 138 $ 512 $ 329 $ 331 $ 734 $ 601 $ 930 Canada 290 227 307 (74) 870 824 (366) (440) U.S. 72 182 183 (47) (455) 437 (2,392) (2,439) Global WAM 318 316 294 395 292 928 732 1,127 Corporate and Other 249 160 93 308 (497) 502 (1,292) (984) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders,

CER basis 1,013 1,023 1,389 911 541 3,425 (2,717) (1,806) Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions,

CER basis (54) (98) (52) (97) (51) (204) (163) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $ 959 $ 925 $ 1,337 $ 814 $ 490 $ 3,221 $ (2,880) $ (2,066) Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars















Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $ 63 $ 96 $ 384 $ 231 $ 216 $ 543 $ 285 $ 516 CER adjustment, US $(1) - 7 (2) 16 31 5 164 180 Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $,

CER basis(1) $ 63 $ 103 $ 382 $ 247 $ 247 $ 548 $ 449 $ 696

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

Transitional net income financial measures on a CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2022 2022 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:











Asia $ 493 $ 176 $ (227) $ 205 $ 154 $ 647 Canada 120 481 271 326 1,078 1,198 U.S. (106) 314 355 885 1,554 1,448 Global WAM 401 287 150 283 720 1,121 Corporate and Other 320 (481) (381) (374) (1,236) (916) Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,228 777 168 1,325 2,270 3,498 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (97) (51) (60) (52) (163) (260) Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss) $ 1,131 $ 726 $ 108 $ 1,273 $ 2,107 $ 3,238 CER adjustment(1)











Asia $ 12 $ 25 $ 31 $ 59 $ 115 $ 127 Canada (2) 12 6 9 27 25 U.S. (2) 12 (5) 46 53 51 Global WAM (6) 5 1 6 12 6 Corporate and Other (8) (16) (18) (24) (58) (66) Total CER adjustment - transitional net income attributed to shareholders (6) 38 15 96 149 143 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - - - - - Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss) $ (6) $ 38 $ 15 $ 96 $ 149 $ 143 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis











Asia $ 505 $ 201 $ (196) $ 264 $ 269 $ 774 Canada 118 493 277 335 1,105 1,223 U.S. (108) 326 350 931 1,607 1,499 Global WAM 395 292 151 289 732 1,127 Corporate and Other 312 (497) (399) (398) (1,294) (982) Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis 1,222 815 183 1,421 2,419 3,641 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis (97) (51) (60) (52) (163) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $ 1,125 $ 764 $ 123 $ 1,369 $ 2,256 $ 3,381 Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars











Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $ 363 $ 134 $ (177) $ 161 $ 118 $ 481 CER adjustment, US $(1) 14 17 31 36 84 98 Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis(1) $ 377 $ 151 $ (146) $ 197 $ 202 $ 579

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q23. (2) Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to achieve our medium-term financial and operating targets, and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent annual report, under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent interim report, in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

