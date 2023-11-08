NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® GIVES THIRSTY BAKERS A SHOT OF HOLIDAY CHEER

Have your drink and eat it, too - Cookie Shot creation combines holiday baking with festive spirits

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, the brand that's been baking up memories in the kitchen for more than 80 years, is breaking the cookie-cutter mold this holiday season with the NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Cookie Shot "glass", combining the chocolatey goodness of a classic chocolate chip cookie with your favorite festive drinks.

With a chocolate chip cookie on the outside and melted chocolate morsels coating on the inside, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Cookie Shots are a delicious way to serve up something a little sweet and a little toasty – just how you like it. Just in time for Friendsgiving gatherings, cookie swaps and holiday parties, entertainers can delight fans of both the after-dinner dessert and the after-dinner drink with a warm batch of NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Cookie Shots, fresh from the oven.

"At NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE, no matter how you make, shape or bake cookies, we believe there's no wrong way to do it," said Carlo Ramírez de Arellano, senior brand manager, Nestlé Toll House. "Americans prefer chocolate chip cookies 3:1 over any other cookie* and this year, bakers can get even more creative in the kitchen with our cookie shot glasses. We're excited that our classic recipe helps fans discover new ways to say 'cheers'."

Don't bore your family or friends with yet another normal cookie – this is the year to be bold. Let your creative energy flow by coating the rim of your cookie shot glasses with bold flavors – nutmeg, cinnamon, chili powder – or switch up the inside coating with your favorite NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE morsel – whether Semi-Sweet Chocolate, Premier White or Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow flavored. Personalize your cookie shot masterpiece however you'd like – you do you!

From November 8 through December 8, fans can enter for a chance to win their own NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Cookie Shot Kit and make their cookie dreams crumb true at www.tollhousecookieshot.com. Each kit includes cookie dough, morsels, a baking mold and a $25 gift card to purchase a beverage of your choice, so bakers and entertainers can customize their cookie shot selection.

And if you don't win? Don't sweat! Anyone can make this fun and festive holiday treat at home. For official rules, and to find the Cookie Shot recipe, customization tips, and more, visit www.tollhousecookieshot.com.

*Based on a survey from Impulse Research.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

