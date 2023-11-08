Qwincy, Inc Launches Private Deal-Sharing Tech, Signaling the End of Real Estate Deal Emails: NYC Power-Broker Bob Knakal Agrees, Adopts CDM Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwincy, Inc. yesterday unveiled a new technology platform that redefines how private deals are shared and managed in commercial real estate. The new approach is called Collaborative Dealflow Management™, or CDM: a new category of software that blends private collaboration with live deal sharing in the real estate capital markets. The statement, 'Never send a deal again,' peppered the event's messaging in an effort to highlight the distinction between the pervasive methods of 'sending' versus Qwincy's 'sharing' functionality.

Traditionally, the real estate sector has heavily relied on sending email as the primary method for privately communicating opportunities. Online marketplaces have emerged to broadcast building sales, loan requests, and equity raises, however, just like email, these methods leave prospects in an endless hunt through emails, messages, links, folders and websites. Qwincy seeks to end the mess of sifting through deals in different places so that fewer deals get overlooked.

Qwincy's CDM platform revolutionizes this process by introducing an intuitive feature dubbed as live 'deal sharing.' This innovation eradicates the necessity for excessive messaging and reduces reliance on memory. Instead, it empowers users to seamlessly share and access any type of offering through their private Deal Feeds. Users can now effortlessly track deals and swiftly transition to private collaboration with a simple click.

Qwincy officially launched its CDM technology at an NYC State of the Market event, hosted by renowned power-broker, Bob Knakal, at Club 101 in Midtown Manhattan. At this event, Knakal shared invaluable insights into the current state of the real estate market.

Bob Knakal , a luminary in New York commercial real estate, currently leads JLL's New York Private Capital Markets Group. Recognizing the pressing need for a platform like CDM, Knakal and his team have become early adopters of this technology, commencing at his market update event.

Knakal recently garnered attention with 'The Knakal Map Room' project, a meticulous effort to map the current state of development sites and potential in Manhattan. This ambitious initiative is the result of over 220 hours of fieldwork carried out by Knakal and his team during the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qwincy's CDM platform is poised to reshape the landscape of commercial real estate. The company offers free basic accounts for real estate professionals and advanced features for a subscription fee. Qwincy maintains an open-system approach and plans to make integrations and APIs available to the market. The company is also developing an AI layer, which will be integrated in the near future.

By providing a universal and connected, yet private, approach to discovering and managing opportunities, CDM represents a significant advancement for the industry. Real estate professionals can learn more about Qwincy CDM and claim their private Deal Feed at www.Qwincy.com.

About Qwincy, Inc

Qwincy, Inc. is a US-based software company founded to enable live deal sharing in real estate through its novel Collaborative Dealflow Management ecosystem. The initiative aims to significantly optimize dealmaking in commercial real estate by allowing all types of parties to privately share opportunities with one another in a system where they can also seamlessly collaborate with their teams. The company was originally founded in 2020 by Bishara Tannous , a former commercial real estate acquisitions professional, and co-founded by Val Zinchenko, a former Apple software engineer.

About Bob Knakal

Bob Knakal boasts a prolific career marked by the sale of over $21 billion of sale transactions in New York consisting of over 2,200 buildings, generally considered to be the highest total ever for a single broker in New York. He was founding partner of New York's top investment sales firm, Massey Knakal Realty Services, which was acquired by Cushman & Wakefield in 2014, where he joined as NY Investment Sales Chairman and ranked as the top originating investment sales broker globally for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, and 2016). Currently serving as Senior Managing Director and Head of JLL's New York Private Capital Markets Group , Knakal continues to be a prominent figure in the industry.

