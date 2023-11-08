Raistone Ranked 43rd Fastest Growing Company in America on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Award reflects 2x year-over-year growth at Raistone for sixth straight time

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone, the top provider of embedded finance for businesses, today announced it ranked No. 43 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which showcases the 500 fastest-growing companies across North America in key industries, including finance and technology. Raistone grew 3786% during this period.

Raistone Chief Financial Officer Mike Bruynesteyn, Chief Strategy Officer Ksusha McCormick, and Director of Marketing Neil Hughes accept the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award at the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 7, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Raistone is a world-leading fintech that enables billions of dollars in business financing every year. Its ranking on the Technology Fast 500 reflects the firm having more than doubled in size every year since it began operations 2017.

"We are proud to have cracked the top 50 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, recognizing our crucial and growing presence within the financial services industry," said Raistone Chief Strategy Officer Ksusha McCormick. "Raistone technology makes it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to improve their cashflow. This achievement underscores how essential our complementary non-debt solutions remain in a challenging lending environment."

Raistone technology is natively integrated with the largest ERP and e-invoice platforms, helping companies easily manage their cash conversion cycle and improve liquidity so they can grow and thrive. Key partners include SAP, Mastercard, NetSuite, Coupa, and dozens more.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for financing on a global scale. A world-leading fintech collaboratively owned by a full-service broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistone.com.

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

