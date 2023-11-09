JIGOO Introduces Mattress Vacuum T600, a Dust Mite Terminator with Pleasant Fragrance

The T600 leaves the bedding and mattress a delightful smell, all while efficiently eliminating hidden mites and germs.
BERLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIGOO, a brand that has made its mark in the realm of anti-mite appliances, is proud to announce its latest release, the T600. Building on the strengths of its prior products – robust power, strong suction, vigorous patting, hot air dehumidifying, and efficient UV lights – T600 introduces a fresh innovation with its aromatic mite removal system and separate dual cup design, achieving a remarkable 99.99% eradication of dust mites and bacteria.
For its initial launch and the upcoming Black Friday sale, this innovative model is being offered at a significantly discounted price, available on the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France sites of Amazon, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi.com, Geekmall.com, Geekbuying.pl, and jigoolife.com. Moreover, every single purchase is backed by a warranty of over a year, along with a hassle-free return and refund policy.
The T600 attains its remarkable 99.99% mite removal effectiveness through the following enhancements:
- It harnesses JIGOO's exclusive aromatic mite removal technology, combined with plant-based aromatic bars. This cutting-edge technology breaks down the anti-mite fragrance into smaller molecules, facilitating deep penetration into bedding, pillows, mattresses, sofas, and more to expel mites while leaving fabrics filled with a delightful fragrance.
- What also sets the T600 apart is its separate dual-cup design, which, unlike standard single-cup vacuum cleaners on the market, dramatically enhances filtration efficiency for users to minimize the cleaning time and is less prone to clogging and bacterial growth while the 0.5-liter dust cup eliminates frequent disposal.
- With a 700W high-power motor and a suction force of 15kPa, it achieves 12,000 vibrations per minute, which effectively loosens dust and debris from the mattress, promptly sucked in through the wide 233.5mm mouth.
- Through the combination of UV-C light, 340m/s ultrasonic waves, and a consistent 60°C heating, mites and bacteria are left with nowhere to escape, resulting in their rapid elimination.
About JIGOO
JIGOO is a brand dedicated to promoting a better living for all families with their smart and stylish home products. Their anti-mite and anti-dust appliances have elevated the quality of home living experiences for numerous households.
