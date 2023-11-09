NEWPARK RESOURCES TO ATTEND THE 14TH ANNUAL CRAIG-HALLUM ALPHA SELECT CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced that members of senior management will attend the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with the event, Newpark executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.