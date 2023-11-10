Plarium Brings Xena: Warrior Princess to RAID: Shadow Legends with New Champion Pass Feature

The New Legendary Champion Is Available Until February 4, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 450 million registered gamers worldwide, today announced it will collaborate with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess to the acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends as its newest Legendary Champion. Now through February 4, 2024, players can obtain the famed warrior from the popular historical fantasy TV series through the new Champion Pass feature.

Champion Pass allows players to complete Daily Quests and earn exclusive Champion-specific rewards that change over time. Xena: Warrior Princess is the debut installment of Champion Pass, which includes the Basic version available to all players for free, and the paid Elite version with an additional layer of higher-tier in-game rewards.

"We are thrilled to debut our new Champion Pass feature with the Xena Legendary Champion," said Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. "One of the biggest drivers of RAID's long-term success is our comprehensive cast of unique Champions, and we are delighted to introduce this new feature that centers on this aspect of our game. As fans of her character might expect, the Xena Champion is heavily inspired by her appearance in the show and her skills focus on ignoring enemy defenses and dealing massive damage."

The new Legendary Champion is available as the final reward of the Elite Champion Pass, which also includes other Xena: Warrior Princess in-game items and rewards that players can use to upgrade their Champion once she joins the players' collection. The Elite Champion Pass must be purchased on or before January 5, 2024, after which players can only summon Xena from Ancient, Primal, and Sacred Shards during time-limited events until February 4, 2024.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store, Epic Store or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 450 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1400 specialists at its headquarters and eight offices and studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Xena: Warrior Princess

Make way for one of the fiercest and most dynamic woman warriors to ever grace the TV screen. Lucy Lawless is Xena: a smart, tough, and fearless fighter who travels the dangerous roads of Ancient Greece defending the innocent from the forces of darkness and seeking redemption for her cruel misdeeds of the past. Along for the adventures is her devoted friend Gabrielle (Renée O'Connor), a compassionate girl who hopes to be a warrior one day, and other legendary figures, including the formidable Hercules (guest star Kevin Sorbo). Combining impressive displays of mythology, fantasy, and martial arts, Xena: Warrior Princess is an iconic show that set the bar for all female action heroes.

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Universal's Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. UP&E is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. http://www.universalproductsexperiences.com/.

