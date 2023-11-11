Reimagine Culture Awards Recognize Staff Who Demonstrate Corporate Values

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare, one of the nation's largest post-acute health care organizations, announced its 2023 Reimagine Culture Award winners during a ceremony broadcast nationwide Monday. The awards celebrate staff who exemplify the company's values to act with integrity, be compassionate, and commit to excellence in the way they serve their patients, colleagues, and communities.

AccentCare logo (PRNewswire)

AccentCare team members nominated their peers earlier this summer. A cross-functional review team anonymously selected honorees in the respective categories of Integrity, Compassion, Excellence, and Leadership for Corporate, Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care Services.

As a trusted guide, AccentCare brings passion and purpose to all it does. The company believes that investing in people and recognizing excellence produces more satisfying careers, personal growth, and better patient outcomes. "It's inspiring to hear how our award winners demonstrate integrity, compassion, excellence, and leadership in everything they do. It is my privilege to honor and celebrate these individuals and to thank them for their unwavering commitment to our patients, colleagues, and communities," said AccentCare Chief Executive Officer Laura Tortorella.

The bold vision for reimagining culture at AccentCare is only possible because of every team member and their determination to make a difference in people's lives. With the current workforce staffing challenges, AccentCare is excited to empower future and current employees to achieve their goals, find success – and make an impact in their community.

"Recognizing the contributions of exemplary employees is key to our culture and our efforts to fulfill our core mission of providing excellent patient care," said AccentCare Chief People Officer David Cook. "Our team members are at the center of everything we do, and these awards are one important piece of the puzzle to help us create an environment for health care workers to excel through their contributions to the communities we serve."

Reimagine Culture Awards winners:

Compassion Award:

Michele Wilcopolski-Madden – Wesley Chapel, FL

Dylan Dass – Kennesaw, GA

Sakia Godwin – Columbia, MD

Jennifer Jurado – San Angelo, TX

Excellence Award:

Kristen Stanley-Howarth – Denver, CO

Andrea Studnitzer – Tampa, FL

April Madrid – Odessa, TX

Corena Mohamed – Richmond, TX

Integrity Award:

Jackie Tharp – Philadelphia, MS

Billy Calle – Brooklyn, NY

Melissa Mock – Austin, TX

Brian Wiggins – Fort Worth, TX

Leadership Award:

Mary Higby – Tampa, FL

Heather Goss – Waco, TX

Shauna Roth – Houston, TX

Joni Stanley – Pearland, TX

CEO Award:

Shauna Roth – Houston, TX

Dave Davis Award:

Wanda Francis – Newark, DE

Lynnette Shaw – Chester Co., PA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AccentCare