Hicuity Health Announces its Class of 2023 WE SEE YOU CARE Telemedicine Awards Recipients

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the high acuity telemedicine company, announced the recipients of its 2023 WE SEE YOU CARE awards. These awards highlight client individuals and organizations who notably leveraged the benefits of telemedicine to the benefit of their patients, staff and health systems. The award Class of 2023 joins a distinguished cohort of 65 previous honorees.

The WE SEE YOU CARE awards, presented for the 8th consecutive year, celebrate the collaboration between onsite heroes and virtual clinicians. As telemedicine is now an established, high-value care model, this year's honorees span a broad range of disciplines, roles, care teams, and health systems.

"Hicuity Health's WE SEE YOU CARE awards shine a spotlight on the forward-thinking partners who champion outstanding patient care and support their bedside clinical teams through the transformative power of provider-to-provider telemedicine," said Lou Silverman, Hicuity Health CEO. "In our eighth year of presenting these prestigious awards, we again applaud recipients for their unwavering dedication to patient care and their use of telemedicine as a cornerstone of contemporary healthcare."

Lineup of 2023 WE SEE YOU CARE Honorees:

Organizations:

AdventHealth North Pinellas – Critical Care Unit

AdventHealth Lake Wales – Intensive Care Team

Central Maine Hospital

Newport Hospital

Individuals:

Carol Emery , DNP, RN, CENP; Chief Nursing Officer, Knox Community Hospital

Jeffrey Gaines , MD, FACEP; Chief Medical Officer, Newport Hospital

Joseph Garland , BSN, RN-PCCN; Interim Director, Sarah Bush Lincoln

Laura Griffin , MSPN, RHIT; Project Manager, IHT PMO, SSM Health

Bobbi Irwin, RN , BSN; Lead EHR Application Specialist, SSM Health

Christi Knighton, RN ; Nurse Resource Manager, SouthEast Health

Paul Malito, RN ; Nurse Manager, UAB eMedicine, University of Alabama

Catherine Millender , MD, MUSC Health

Anthony Stumbo , MD; Regional Chief Medical Officer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare

WE SEE YOU CARE award nominations highlight forward thinking individuals and institutions and are sourced from both partner hospitals and Hicuity Health employees. These exceptional recipients have been honored with a trophy presentation and a charitable donation in their name to their hospital's foundation, recognizing their commitment to furthering the integration of telemedicine within the landscape of healthcare.

About Hicuity Health

Since its founding in 2006, Hicuity Health has pioneered provider-to-provider telemedicine, fueling success with clinical and technical innovation. Our award-winning clinical service lines – virtual nursing, tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, and smart device monitoring – address clinical needs and staffing shortages for a diverse range of clients and care venues, including health systems, hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and at-home acute care environments. The company is the leader in delivering expert care in support of bedside care teams in high-acuity environments. Our 17-year record of innovation is exemplified by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery customized to each partner and informs patient management across our nationwide clinical care network. If our care for more than 160,000 patients each year was delivered in a single building, Hicuity would be the largest acute care hospital in the nation. Hicuity Health delivers enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for our partner hospitals and collaborative support for their clinical leadership.

