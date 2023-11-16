Tackling the Global Food and Climate Crisis-Clear Current Capital Companies Accelerate Solutions

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 closes, Clear Current Capital, a US-based impact VC firm focused on early-stage investments in sustainable food companies, is excited to highlight various strategic partnerships being formed between its portfolio companies and industry stakeholders to accelerate positive change in the food system.

The Future is Clear. Clear Current Capital. (PRNewswire)

"Shifting to a sustainable food system cannot be done on a standalone basis. It's great to see the founders within our portfolio collaborating with others in the industry to speed up progress," says CCC Principal Steve Molino.

Tim Fronzek and Felipe Lino's Berlin -based Co-foundersand-based Nosh.bio Foods develops ingredients from fungal biomass for animal-free food products. It has partnered with Gingko Bioworks, leveraging strain optimization to produce a mycoprotein that delivers a savory and meaty taste in food products.

Eldad Arnon , and Daniel Lock co-founded Berlin -based decentralized farming system combining bioscience, robotics, and AI. Tupu is partnering with renowned wholesalers and Michelin-starred chefs. , andco-founded-based Tupu , which specializes in the production of gourmet mushrooms through afarming system combining bioscience, robotics, and AI. Tupu is partnering with renowned wholesalers and Michelin-starred chefs.

Chris Bryson , creates a whole-cut plant-based salmon that cooks and performs like salmon. The Toronto startup has received grants from Canadian government agencies. New School Foods , founded by, creates a whole-cut plant-based salmon that cooks and performs like salmon. Thestartup has received grants from Canadian government agencies.

San Diego -based Lou Cooperhouse , develops cultivated seafood products. The company is a UN Global Impact member supporting ocean sustainability and diversity. It recently secured strategic alliances with the Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan , Pulmuone Co., Ltd. in South Korea , Thai Union in Thailand , and NEOM in Saudi Arabia . -based BlueNalu , led by, develops cultivated seafood products. The company is a UN Global Impact member supporting ocean sustainability and diversity. It recently secured strategic alliances with the Mitsubishi Corporation in, Pulmuone Co., Ltd. in, Thai Union in, and NEOM in

Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles , Berkeley startup has received a grant from the US Department of Energy to explore critical mineral extraction from ocean microalgae. Co-founded byand Umaro Foods produces bacon from seaweed protein. Thestartup has received a grant from the US Department of Energy to explore critical mineral extraction from ocean microalgae.

David Bucca's San Francisco company partners with the KEZAD Group, designing a dedicated commercial manufacturing plant producing its animal-free dairy in Abu Dhabi . Change Food will host "The Power of Precision Fermentation as a Climate Solution" session at COP 28 in Dubai . Founder Change Foods produces bioidentical cheese through precision fermentation. Thecompany partners with the KEZAD Group, designing a dedicated commercial manufacturing plant producing its animal-free dairy in. Change Food will host "The Power of Precision Fermentation as a Climate Solution" session atin

"These companies bring solutions for sustainably feeding the planet's growing populations for future generations. Great to see these founders leading the way for meaningful change in our food system," says CCC GP and Founder Curt Albright.

About Clear Current Capital:

Visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Curt Albright

Curta@clearcurrentcapital.com

704-363-9140

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Current Capital