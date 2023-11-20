CDC Urges Immediate Action to Address Surging Congenital Syphilis Crisis

The Rapid Rise in Babies Born with Syphilis is a Public Health Emergency

STONE HARBOR, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022—more than tenfold the count since 2012. The surge in congenital syphilis has become alarming. The grim reality is that nearly 90% of these newborn syphilis cases in 2022 could have been prevented through timely testing and treatment during pregnancy. This profound increase underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to combat the growing threat of congenital syphilis. Diagnostics Direct, LLC., the manufacturer of Syphilis Health Check™, stands in solidarity with the CDC's urgency, actively seeking partnerships with public health organizations. They extend support through educational resources, sample tests, and donated test kits, urging collective action to address this critical public health challenge.

Diagnostics Direct - The New Direction in Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

CDC Urges Immediate Action

In a recent release, the CDC urgently called on public health leaders and healthcare providers serving pregnant or reproductive-age patients to:

- consider starting syphilis treatment right away following a positive rapid syphilis test during pregnancy;

- use rapid syphilis testing and treatment during pregnancy in settings such as emergency departments, syringe service programs, prisons/jails, maternal and child health programs; and

- offer syphilis screening to sexually active women and their partners prior to pregnancy.

For the CDC's full recommendations on addressing this urgent issue, see their statement.

"The Syphilis Health Check rapid syphilis test emerges as a pivotal tool in confronting the congenital syphilis epidemic," emphasized Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, Clinical Professor of Population and Public Health, Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. "The test is highly accurate and can result in immediate treatment. In the face of the current syphilis crisis, the ability to quickly test and treat within minutes can be lifesaving."

Diagnostics Direct's Commitment

Diagnostics Direct remains committed to championing awareness, fostering education, and providing innovative solutions, such as Syphilis Health Check™, to address the public health emergency posed by rapidly rising congenital syphilis rates. The company is actively working on new products that will further aid in detecting syphilis.

Partnering for Action: A Strong Commitment to Ending the Syphilis Epidemic

In the last month alone, Diagnostics Direct has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing the syphilis crisis by donating over 5000 rapid syphilis tests to public health sites lacking funding or facing an outbreak—effectively tackling two of the most significant barriers challenging syphilis testing programs today. Diagnostics Direct has donated more than a quarter of a million dollars in rapid test kits since 2015 and continues to seek out partners who can help to provide test kits to those in need.

Diagnostics Direct is actively collaborating with the National Coalition of STD Directors (NCSD) to send rapid syphilis testing kits to more than 50 sites in need before the end of this year. Yet, it recognizes that this effort is merely a drop in the bucket compared to the magnitude of the challenge at hand. This proactive stance aligns with the urgent call made by David Harvey, Executive Director of the NCSD, just a few days ago, urging the Administration and Congress to invest substantial dollars and resources in putting an end to the syphilis epidemic.

Mr. Harvey emphasized in a statement, "This crisis may have been 20 years in the making, but it cannot go on. Without an exceptional and immediate investment by the Administration and Congress, we have no hope of protecting our communities from this growing emergency."

Jeff Tobias, VP of Marketing & Sales at Diagnostics Direct, adds, "We're not just responding to the CDC's call for action; we're leading the charge. We're ready to partner with stakeholders at every level to combat this urgent public health challenge and make a meaningful difference in the fight against syphilis."

About Syphilis Health Check™:

Syphilis Health Check™ is the first and only FDA CLIA-Waived rapid treponemal syphilis test. Using just a single drop of whole blood from a finger stick, results are available in as little as 10 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the CLIA Waiver for Syphilis Health Check in 2014.

About Diagnostics Direct, LLC.:

Founded in 2010 in Cape May Court House, NJ, Diagnostics Direct is an experienced provider of CLIA-Waived rapid diagnostic tests for the detection of sexually transmitted infections. Our tests are easy to administer, simple to read, and highly accurate. For prompt results and immediate patient care, trust Diagnostics Direct. Visit www.diagnosticsdirect2u.com for more information or to request samples.

Contact for Diagnostics Direct, LLC.:

Jeff Tobias

VP Sales & Marketing

(866) 358-9282

Email us here

The CDC continues to sound the alarm about the consequences of syphilis. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diagnostics Direct, LLC.