CoolWallet Presents: ZERO Bridge/Swap Service Fee and Win $XY, Total Prize Up to US$500

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolWallet, a leading crypto hardware wallet provider, and XY Finance, a Cross-Chain DEX & Bridge Aggregator, announce an exclusive campaign: "Swap Smarter, Bridge Better!" celebrating their strategic collaboration.

Dive into an Exciting Campaign Experience

From November 21 to November 27, 2023 (GMT+8), crypto enthusiasts can leverage an exclusive offer in the CoolWallet App. Users will enjoy a ZERO service fee on all bridge/swap transactions executed via the new XY Finance integration. With this integration, CoolWallet users can now access even more diverse routes and secure the best rates when swapping or bridging assets within CoolWallet!

Highlighting the campaign, CoolWallet wanted to offer something truly special to its community. This campaign with its enticing rewards and zero fees, is the gift to its loyal users.

In addition to the fee waiver, from November 21 to December 4, 2023 (GMT+8) CoolWallet and XY Finance are hosting a thrilling event on TaskOn: Complete Tasks to Win $XY Valued Up to 500 USD. Details can be found on CoolWallet's official twitter .

Seamless Swapping and Bridging with CoolWallet and XY Finance

Users can effortlessly swap and bridge tokens across networks like ETH, Linea, Base, Arbitrum, zkSync Era, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, and Cronos, all within the CoolWallet App.

Supported by both CoolWallet's COLD (CoolWallet Pro/S) and HOT modules, this new feature aims at offering unmatched flexibility and security in the decentralized finance landscape. CoolWallet is not just introducing a feature; it's setting a new standard in DeFi collaboration and user experience.

For more information on the campaign, visit CoolWallet's campaign website and follow CoolWallet's official twitter for live updates.

About CoolWallet:

CoolWallet is a self-custodial wallet with both Hardware and Software wallet services established by CoolBitX. We aim to revolutionize web3 management, bringing the most secure and seamless decentralized platform to the masses for effortless, on-the-go access anytime and anywhere.

About XY Finance:

XY Finance is a cross-chain interoperability protocol aggregating DEXs & bridges. With the ultimate routing across multi-chains, borderless and seamless swapping is just one click away! For users, XY Finance allows users to swap any token to any token with the most optimal routes, covering various tokens and creating ultra-fast transfers. For developers, XY Finance offers cutting-edge cross-chain API & widget to help projects connect to all 20+ supported chains!

