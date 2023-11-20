Snoop Dogg Goes Smokeless with Solo Stove

Snoop Dogg announces he's giving up smoke — in his fire pit with brand new campaign with Solo Stove

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) and creator of the smokeless fire pit, convinces Snoop Dogg, the most famous smoker on the planet, to give up smoke.

On November 16th, The Doggfather of Smoke announced to his combined 129M social media followers that he was "giving up smoke" after talking it over with friends and family. While he asked for others to respect his privacy, rumors started circulating as to why.

Today, Snoop Dogg offered greater clarification that his earlier comment was in regards to his love for sitting by a fire pit without "coughing and his clothes smelling all sticky icky." Solo Stove has since announced that Snoop Dogg will be their official "smokesman," in support of the company's quest to eliminate smoke from backyards everywhere.

"I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I'm excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family." - Snoop Dogg

"We're stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless. As the most popular smokeless fire pit in the world, Solo Stove is all about bringing people together and creating a vibe that encourages you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your time with friends and family. Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we're looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family." - John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands

Snoop Dogg will partner with the company on smokeless product innovation and contribute toward designing a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products. Kicking off the Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove collaboration is a limited edition bundle that includes: a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat, and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

The Limited Edition Bonfire Snoop Dogg Collaboration is priced at $349.99 and will go on sale at 10:00AM ET on Monday, Nov. 20th. Available exclusively at solostove.com and goingsmokeless.com.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through Solo Stove , known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies , a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak , innovator of origami folding kayaks, ISLE , maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories, and Icy Breeze , a portable cooler air-conditioner.

