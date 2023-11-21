Miller Family Wealth Management Joins Steward Partners

First partner in Georgia is a former Wells Fargo team with $275 Million AUM

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Miller Family Wealth Management at Steward Partners, a two-person team comprised of Partner, Managing Director, Wealth Manager Charles (Chuck) Miller and Partner, Vice President, and Wealth Manager Simone Jones. Formerly with Wells Fargo, the newly launched independent firm manages approximately $275 million AUM and is headquartered in Dalton and Kennesaw, Georgia. Miller Family Wealth Management is Steward's first partner in the state.

"We are always excited to expand the Steward Partners footprint into a new state, but we are even more so to have Chuck as our first partner in the state of Georgia," said Jeffrey Gonyo, Managing Director, Senior Divisional President, Southeast at Steward Partners. "He has built a strong advisory-based, relationship-driven practice due to his enthusiastic devotion to his clients. By joining Steward Partners, Chuck owns his business and can run it in the way that is best for his clients knowing that he is backed up by the resources of our entire network."

"When I decided to pursue my dream of managing my own independent business, I wanted a partner who could supply the infrastructure, technology, and logistical support needed to best serve my clients. Steward Partners was the only firm that had everything I wanted, and more," explained Chuck Miller, Partner, Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Miller Family Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "I love that with Steward Partners the other advisors are peers and partners, not my competition. This move gives me the opportunity to build a lasting business which my young son will eventually be able to join with me."

A graduate of Clemson University, Chuck Miller has more than 25 years of experience in financial services. He began his career as a relationship manager and worked for a number of respected firms including Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley before joining Wells Fargo in 2017. His practice focuses on high-net-worth individuals and families, some of whom are domiciled in Europe and South Africa, as well as business owners looking to make a liquidity event in the future.

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. The firm was recently ranked at #19 on Barron's list of 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms, marking the fourth consecutive year. This annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

Earlier this year, the Steward had 15 advisor partners named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. That annual ranking spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, two Steward Partners advisors were included on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2023, and another named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. Other recent honors include three advisors named to AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List as well as the firm being ranked #21 on InvestmentNews' inaugural ranking of The Top Hybrid RIA firms.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $28 billion in client assets as of November 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

