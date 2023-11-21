Yeelight Black Friday Extravaganza: Unveiling the Biggest Deals of the Year, Including the Yeelight Smart Cube Lamp

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Yeelight is pulling out all the stops with its most significant deals of the year on a variety of smart lighting solutions. The savings extend to both the official Yeelight website and the Amazon store, providing lighting enthusiasts and smart home aficionados the chance to illuminate their spaces with cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices.

Yeelight Smart Cube Lamp: The Crown Jewel of Smart Lighting

At the heart of these spectacular Black Friday deals is the Yeelight Smart Cube Lamp, a pinnacle of innovation in the realm of smart lighting. This extraordinary lamp is not just a source of light; it's a beacon of style, intelligence, and versatility. You can find the key features of the Yeelight Smart Cube Lamp:

Hardware DIY Assembly - Hardware magnetic splicing, convenient assembly and combination of three types of lamp blocks, suitable for various spaces.

High Software Playability - Individual lamp beads are controllable, allowing for graffiti customization of lighting effects, creating colorful and smooth visual experiences.

Versatile Applications - Clock mode, music rhythm synchronization, screen color picking, and game interaction.

Yeeligh Monitor Light Bar Pro: the best fit for PC/Game Desk Setup

Seamless Integration Enables Immersive Gaming Experience – Easily integrated with major gaming platforms, including Razer Chroma RGN and Overworlf.

Walk You Through the Adventure with Various Lighting Modes – A wide range of pre-set light modes triggered by different events.

Interact with the Chroma Enabled Devices for a Greater Experience - Easily set up your favorite light color and effect mode while enjoying interactive lighting with your Chorma enabled devices, such as keyboard and mousepad.

Black Friday Deals You Can't Afford to Miss:

Up to 40% Off on Yeelight Official Website: Visit Official Store for exclusive Black Friday discounts on the entire range of Yeelight smart lighting products, including the beloved Smart Cube Lamp and Monitor Light Bar Pro.

Amazon Store Bonanza: Prefer shopping on Amazon? Yeelight's Black Friday deals are also available on Official Amazon store, ensuring you can conveniently snatch up these incredible savings.

Act Now – Limited Stock, Unlimited Brilliance!

These Black Friday deals, featuring the Yeelight Smart Cube Lamp and Monitor Light Bar Pro, are available for a limited time and only while supplies last. Don't miss out on the chance to illuminate your spaces with intelligence and style, and light up your Black Friday with the biggest deals of the year!

About Yeelight:

Yeelight is a trailblazer in smart lighting solutions, committed to providing users with top-tier, energy-efficient, and chic lighting products. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, Yeelight aims to redefine the way we light up our surroundings. Explore the world of Yeelight's smart lighting products Here.

