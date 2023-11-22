Moran's to sell the estates of Fred W. Davis and Dr. Amy Conger!

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at noon PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will proudly present: The Collection of Frederick W. Davis: An American Abroad with selections from the esteemed Dr. Amy Conger Estate. This monumental auction, showcasing an array of Latin and American fine and decorative art from the 20th century, will be a landmark event in the world of art acquisition.

Fred Davis (1877-1961), a visionary collector and dealer of pre-Columbian and Mexican folk art, amassed a treasure trove of Latin American art throughout the early to mid-20th century. His remarkable collection, previously inaccessible to collectors, will finally emerge, presenting a remarkable array of lots comprising exquisite art, photographs, silver tableware, jewelry, and books, poised to command attention.

Davis's arrival in Mexico in 1910 through the Sonora News Company sparked an enduring fascination with folk art and pre-Columbian artifacts. His pivotal role in managing the Sonora Company's arts and crafts showroom in Mexico City during the tumultuous Mexican Revolution solidified his position as a magnet for emerging artists of the "Mexican school." As a cultural ambassador, Davis welcomed esteemed figures like Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco, and Jean Charlot to his residence in Cuernavaca.

Among the prized possessions within the collection are two guest books from Davis's residence, adorned with a plethora of signatures and sketches contributed by his esteemed guests. These invaluable artifacts encapsulate the rich tapestry of connections and interactions within Davis's distinguished social circle.

Dr. Amy Conger, a luminary scholar whose groundbreaking research established a benchmark in the history of photography, will be honored through her contributions. Her renowned book, "Edward Weston: Photographs from the Collection of the Center for Creative Photography", stands as a testament to her profound influence. The auction will feature selections from her vast collection of photography and materials amassed over a lifetime of exploration, creating a beautiful parallel with Davis's legacy.

The auction will showcase works by iconic artists such as Diego Rivera, Miguel Covarrubias, Rufino Tamayo, Jose Clemente Orozco, Vicente Rojo, Caroline Durieux, and more. Among the extensive photo collection are works by Edward, Brett, and Kim Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Paul Strand, Beaumont Newhall, Graciela Iturbide, Mario Giacomelli, and Eugenia Vargas. For more information and to view the sale, visit www.johnmoran.com.

