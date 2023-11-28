SMARTKEM, INC. APPOINTS MELISA A. DENIS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays, today announced the appointment of Melisa A. Denis to the SmartKem Board of Directors, effective November 21, 2023. Ms. Denis will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board, a member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

SmartKem Chairman and CEO, Ian Jenks, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Melisa Denis to the SmartKem Board. Melisa's Big-4 accounting background and public company board experience will be invaluable to SmartKem as we grow our business and pursue our mission to disrupt the world of technology with our leading-edge organic thin-film transistors".

Ms. Denis has served as a member of the audit committee and mergers and acquisitions committee of the board of directors of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) since November 20, 2020. Ms. Denis previously served as a partner at KPMG from 1998 to October 2020, including as National Tax Leader for Consumer Goods and as the leader of the Consumer and Industrial Market for Dallas. Ms. Denis has served as a member of the Board of Regents and chair of the audit committee for the University of North Texas System since January 2020, an advisory board member of Women Corporate Directors since 2011, and a board member of Enactus, a global non-profit, since 2019. Ms. Denis is a Certified Public Accountant and received her degree in accounting and her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from the University of North Texas.

Ms. Denis was appointed to the Board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation, effective November 21, 2023, of Barbra M. Keck as a member of the Board. Ms. Keck will continue to serve as SmartKem's Chief Financial Officer.

About SmartKem

SmartKem is reshaping the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or electronic polymers, are used to make a new type of transistor that could potentially revolutionize the display industry. SmartKem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technologies. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK and retains a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX.

