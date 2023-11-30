Drata Enables Quick Launch Feature for Faster Procurement in AWS Marketplace

Quick Launch will expedite deployment, configuration, and time to value for Drata customers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced the upcoming release of a Quick Launch feature for Drata in AWS Marketplace. Customers can soon buy, configure, and deploy Drata in AWS Marketplace in minutes using the new Quick Launch feature. The company is showcasing its comprehensive risk and compliance offering at AWS re:Invent 2023, happening in Las Vegas from November 27 through December 1 at booth #1636.

Drata corporate logo (PRNewsfoto/Drata Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Quick Launch will streamline the SaaS configuration and deployment process of leveraging Drata on AWS by offering guided, step-by-step instructions and quick deployment of resources using pre-configured AWS CloudFormation templates in AWS Marketplace. With Quick Launch, customers will be able to:

Further simplify the onboarding experience and compliance journey with Drata and AWS.

Expedite deployment of Drata by connecting and configuring their AWS infrastructure via AWS Marketplace.

Reduce time to value and begin monitoring controls of their AWS infrastructure and associated risk more quickly.

Maintaining compliance is crucial for companies of all sizes and industries looking to build trust with customers and stakeholders, especially with increasing regulations on data privacy and protection across the globe. Drata uses automation to lift the manual load of compliance and connect with a company's tech stack to provide a continuous, holistic view into their security compliance posture. Companies who want seamless integrations between their compliance program and AWS environment and other cloud systems will be able to use the Quick Launch feature to get started with Drata even faster.

"AWS Marketplace has been integral to Drata's growth, so it's imperative for us to continuously evolve our relationship with AWS and bring compliance automation to the forefront," said Kevin Kriebel, VP of Business Development at Drata. "Launching this Quick Launch feature means companies will be able to get started with Drata quickly and even more efficiently, bridging a necessary gap between startups and the ability to maintain a healthy compliance posture."

To learn more, visit AWS Marketplace , and for more information on the frameworks available in the Drata platform, please visit: drata.com/product .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 17 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

sophia@drata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drata Inc.