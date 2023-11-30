YIELDSTREET TO ACQUIRE ONLINE INVESTMENT PLATFORM CADRE, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF PRIVATE MARKET ALTERNATIVES INVESTING

EXTENDS CATEGORY LEADERSHIP WITH NEARLY $3 BILLION AUM, INSTITUTIONAL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yieldstreet, a leading private market investment platform, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cadre, an online, real-estate-focused investment platform that serves institutional and high net worth investors.

Yieldstreet extends its category leadership and welcomes Cadre's flagship institutional clients, unique investment platform and thousands of high net worth investors. With collective Investment Value of more than $9.7 billion1, investors have allocated $5.3 billion2 on the platforms and received $3.1 billion in returns to date3. Investors will gain access to a variety of additional asset classes for diversification, as well as increased liquidity and convenience through proprietary platform capabilities like a secondary market. Together, Yieldstreet and Cadre serve more than 500,000 members across eight institutional and retail distribution channels.

Chief Executive Officer of Yieldstreet, Michael Weisz, said, "Yieldstreet set out to create a category eight years ago. Today, we are leading the industry forward and setting the stage for accelerated growth, both organic and inorganic. We will continue to pursue strategic opportunities to increase revenue, enhance profitability, drive operating synergies, and unlock new channels for distribution or exceptional technology. Expanding complementary distribution channels and markets beyond the U.S., investment portfolios and capabilities with Cadre is just the beginning. We are thrilled to welcome Cadre to the Yieldstreet family."

Yieldstreet is excited to welcome Cadre's team, including its entire investments team led by Dan Rosenbloom. Mr. Williams will remain CEO of Cadre and spearhead a new division focused on broadening access to the institutional audience as Yieldstreet's Global Head of Institutional Partnerships & Clients. Industry veteran Mike Fascitelli, an investor in and advisor to Cadre, will now serve as the Global Chairman of Real Estate and Head of Cadre's Investment Committee.

"After nearly a decade of building a top-tier real estate investment platform that has generated compelling returns for institutional investors, we are incredibly proud to take the next step in our journey to broaden access to institutional real estate and other alternative asset classes alongside Yieldstreet," said Cadre Founder and CEO Ryan Williams. "Together with Yieldstreet, we look forward to helping expand institutional distribution and broadening its offering of institutional-caliber products and innovative solutions that reduce friction for investors in private markets."

Yieldstreet and Cadre's constant pursuit of a better, more complete private market investing experience made the firms a natural fit. With key partners like Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures, Cadre brings an exceptional institutional partner and client list that will accelerate distribution to institutional channels, as well as a real estate portfolio that complements Yieldstreet's own established offering.

Yieldstreet helps investors build the most diversified portfolios of private market investments in the industry with an engaging investor experience rooted in simplicity, transparency and trust. Its sophisticated technology and platform streamlines the process of investing in offerings that meet rigorous due diligence standards, enabling private market investment distribution at scale.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory review.

About Yieldstreet

With more than 450,000 members, Yieldstreet is a leading private market investing platform, helping investors diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art, and more. The platform is differentiated by its ten asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and commitment to a seamless investor experience.

About Cadre

Cadre is a commercial real estate investment manager that invests alongside individuals and institutions on its tech-driven platform. As a fiduciary, Cadre has a distinct responsibility to investors. Its highly disciplined process features innovations in market selection, asset management, and rigorous due diligence. Cadre is committed to expanding access to this essential asset class, which has long contributed to legacy wealth.

Press Contacts:

Zoey Gottlieb / Clare Burrows

Prosek Partners

press@yieldstreet.com

1 Investment Value equals the combined capitalized transaction value in real estate equity plus committed amounts across all other investments since inception in 2014 and 2015, respectively. 2 Represents assets invested on each of Cadre and Yieldstreet platforms by investors, since inception in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Based on unaudited internal calculations, subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results. 3 Represents total interest and principal returned to investors on each of Cadre and Yieldstreet platforms since inception in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Based on unaudited internal calculations, subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View original content:

SOURCE Yieldstreet