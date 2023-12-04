More than $5.6M in energy assistance provided to help Entergy customers in 2023

Donations from Entergy shareholders helped customers "Beat the Heat" during record heat this year

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer was the hottest ever recorded, and in response to the extreme heat, Entergy launched its "Beat the Heat" program – aimed at implementing a series of measures to help vulnerable customers stay cool and safe this summer. Through a $5.6 million donation provided by Entergy shareholders, the company partnered with local organizations across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas to support its low-income and senior customers through a number of programs, resources and bill payment assistance.

"As record-breaking heat hit families and businesses across our service area this summer, Entergy provided relief to nearly 40,000 vulnerable customers through our summer heat initiatives," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "With higher summer temperatures driving up energy usage, it's more important than ever to work with our community partners and collaboratively help households in need."

The initiatives and resources provided by Entergy year to date totals more than $5.6 million to help customers stay cool this summer, including:

$3.2 million was donated by Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to More thanwas donated by Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program , which provided bill assistance to nearly 16,000 older adults and customers with disabilities.

More than $1.2 million provided to 6,200 eligible Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans customers as $200 bill credits after a historic summer heat wave.

Donated $1 million to provide energy efficiency kits for customers.

More than $120,000 in grants were awarded to help provide resources for vulnerable customers, including fans and weatherization events.

More than 16,000 energy efficiency kits were distributed in parts of Entergy's service area that included money-saving LED bulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

More than 3,000 electric fans were distributed to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.

Neighborhood sweeps were conducted in select, underserved areas and more than 60 low-income homes were weatherproofed.

Learn more about Entergy's year-long commitment to help its customers stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter here.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

