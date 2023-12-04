OKX Announces Sponsorship of Key Events at India Blockchain Week, Will Co-Host Developer Events Showcasing Web3 Innovations

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced its sponsorship of key events at India Blockchain Week (IBW), which takes place from December 4-10 at Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bangalore. During the week, OKX will sponsor Polygon Connect on December 7 and ETH India from Dec 8-10, and will co-host two developer mixers.

IBW is India's flagship series of blockchain and Web3 events, which aims to bring together the brightest minds in the blockchain space to explore and discuss the latest developments and innovations in Web3.

Polygon Connect will take place on December 7, from 9:00 (IST) to 18:00 (IST) at Bengaluru Marriot Hotel, Whitefield. Polygon Connect is part of a global initiative that unites every part of Polygon's ecosystem via live events, hackathons and community gatherings.

During Polygon Connect, OKX Director of Product (Web3) Ankit Bhatia will present a keynote speech from 11:45 (IST) to 12:00 (IST) on the main stage. The keynote will focus on OKX's Web3 solutions, including X1, the exchange's new, highly performant and secure Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer-2 (L2) network, built with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). He will also participate in a panel discussion titled 'Abstracting the Essence of Web3' from 17:00 (IST) to 17:30 (IST).

ETH India is a hackathon that takes place from December 8-10, from 9:00 (IST) to 18:00 (IST) each day at KTPO Convention Centre, Whitefield. OKX will host its own hackathon at the event to support the development of its X1 zkEVM Layer 2 network, with a prize of USD5,000 awarded to the best X1-related project idea. Attendees who visit OKX's booth and mint an NFT for free via the OKX NFT Marketplace will also have the opportunity to receive limited-edition OKX-branded swag items, such as cricket balls.

As part of its participation in IBW, OKX will also co-host two side events:

During IBW, users based in India who follow OKX India's X (formerly known as Twitter), download OKX Wallet and top up their wallet with crypto will be eligible to enter a giveaway with the opportunity to claim a share in a prize pool worth 2,000 MATIC tokens*. In addition, OKX Head of Product Marketing (Web3) Thomas Chou will attend an IBW panel discussion titled 'Maximizing Global Reach: GTM Strategies for Web3' on December 7. During the discussion, he will share his strategies for Web3 product innovation alongside panelists from Kyber Network, Caliber, Mantle and Polygon on the second stage at Sheraton Grand Whitefield.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We prioritize strengthening relationships with Web3 developers and builders in India and globally. By sponsoring and co-hosting India Blockchain Week events, we will engage with developers, thinkers and entrepreneurs who we hope will be interested in shaping the growth of our Web3 innovations, including the newly launched X1 network. We're excited to make a strong impact in the thriving Indian developer community this week."

This announcement follows the recent launch of OKX's cricket-themed 'Be a Crypto Player' ad campaign. Strategically timed to coincide with the 2023 international cricket championship final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, the campaign positions OKX as a key Web3 player in India and showcases its comprehensive suite of Web3 products. The ad, available in Hindi in addition to English, marks OKX's recent addition of Hindi support to its Web3 wallet.

To learn more about India Blockchain Week, click here.

*Further details on the MATIC giveaway can be found here .

