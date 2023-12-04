STARRY® and NBA® 2K24 Give Players A Leg Up on The Competition with New Combo & Locker Codes Available at Pizza Hut®

The new NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo is designed for one-handed gaming so players can keep their eye on the ball and unlock in-game perks

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals, STARRY® and NBA® 2K24 are dropping a gaming-ready combo at Pizza Hut® that will make it easy for players to snack and game simultaneously.

The NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo featuring Pizza Hut Melts® and a crisp, clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored STARRY is designed for one-handed gaming so players can keep their eye on the ball and unlock in-game perks (PRNewswire)

Starting December 5, when players order the NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo, which includes the choice of any Pizza Hut Melts® and 20 oz. crisp, clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored STARRY, they will score a Locker Code for NBA® 2K24*. Once players redeem their NBA Locker Code in NBA® 2K24, they will have access to in-game apparel and MyPLAYER skill boosts for 10-games. Additionally, players can earn 2X Rep during wear and earn events, purchase apparel in Swags including a denim patch jacket, suit, tie-dye tee, pizza box jersey, and branded jersey, play in a theater event, and earn their own bike with branded embellishments.

"In its first year as the official soft drink of the NBA, fans have seen first-hand that STARRY Hits Different and shows up during basketball's biggest moments," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We're pumped that gamers and basketball fans can level up their meal at Pizza Hut and experience unique in-game offerings with STARRY."

The NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo is available at PizzaHut.com or on the Pizza Hut app for $8.49. For more information about the NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo or to gain access to a Locker Code, in-game apparel, and perks, follow @starrylemonlime and @nba2k on social media.

*NBA® 2K24 Locker Codes are available with online orders of the NBA® 2K24 STARRY® Combo only through February 18th, 2024, while supplies last. Locker Code redemption requires a copy of NBA 2K24 (sold separately) and an NBA 2K Account (must be 13+). NBA 2K Accounts are free. Limit (1) one code per customer a day, with no more than (5) five codes per NBA 2K Account. Locker codes will be delivered within 24 - 48 hours after qualifying purchase via the email connected with the qualifying purchase. Locker Codes must be redeemed by March 31, 2024. Availability, prices, and participation may vary. STARRY® is a registered trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC. © 2023 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved.

