Syndax to Host Investor Event to Discuss Axatilimab and Revumenib Data Updates at 65th ASH Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host an in-person investor event, along with a live webcast, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET during the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

The event will include new data for both the axatilimab and revumenib programs, and members of the Syndax management team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders:

Daniel Wolff , M.D., Professor of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine III of the University of Regensburg

Eytan M. Stein , M.D., Chief, Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Ghayas C. Issa , M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Joshua F. Zeidner , M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Chief, Leukemia Research, University of North Carolina , Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Neerav N. Shukla , M.D., Chief, Pediatric Translational Medicine Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website or directly through the meeting link here.

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

